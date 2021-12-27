System applications updater apk problem!

When running Microsoft Office on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, if you get The operating system is not presently configured to run this application error, here is how you can fix the issue. It used to happen with some old versions of Office apps, but it is now resolved from the Microsoft side. But in case you face this error message then here is how you can apply the fix to get rid of this problem.

