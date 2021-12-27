System applications updater apk problem!

When running Microsoft Office on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, if you get The operating system is not presently configured to run this application error, here is how you can fix the issue. It used to happen with some old versions of Office apps, but it is now resolved from the Microsoft side. But in case you face this error message then here is how you can apply the fix to get rid of this problem.
Designing chat applications like Slack or Messenger has always been among the top questions asked by system design interviewers. Personally, I’ve run into this problem a few times by now. As new grads/junior SDEa, we are good at implementation, yet designing whole systems is a challenge of its own kind. In this article, I want to share with you my design of Slack, which is based on real-life interview feedbacks I received as well as discussions with senior engineers.
I have a GTR 3 (not the pro) in the system menu about, the version of the firmware , os version amongst other data, are displayed. One of the item states storage 2,3 GB. I thought only the pro had storage. Could this be a bug?. Any insights would be...
Attempting to unlock bootloader in order to root the device. Connected through ADB over TCP/IP. Just performs a normal reboot. Returns nothing. I think I'm either missing a driver or the TV doesn't support entering fastboot mode.
Hi, simple question: will I lose root if I update to the latest oos? If so, will I have to re-root and reinstall every single module?. Simple answer to that exact question: yes. Simple solution: after the update finished installing, DO NOT RESTART. Go to Magisk, then click install and...
Maybe this is a strange question, but can someone know how to do this?. GitHub - E7KMbb/Fake_5G_icon: Change the LTE and 4G icons in the status bar to 5G. Maybe this is a strange question, but can someone know how to do this?. I have tried this magisk module:. GitHub...
So I hit monitor mode and then go to smart view on my galaxy s7 it sees my lg v530 and a screen pops up on my v530 asking to accept the invite. I hit accept and a screen comes up in the blurred background then disappears and both screens close the connect screen on the v530 and the smart view screen on the galaxy s7.
Good day, I am new to XDA. I recently got a Samsung s20+ from a third party and I discovered it comes with the G986U software version. I cant receive updates and I am stucked at June 1 2021 patch. Is there a way for me to flash new software...
I am unable to factory reset sony android TV KDLW800C. TV doesn't turn on. I tried hard reset with power key and vol - I am able to see led green light momentarily but nothing is visible. Can anyone help?
I can enter the factory settings with the code 3711. and every time it is turned off and on, the fm stations are erased. and also the configuration of the icons on the screen. Enter the extra settings 3711 (and it does not record what I set, except for the changes, it restarts, and everything returns to the way it was without effect)
Ever lose your mouse cursor? It’s not hard to do when you’ve sitting in front of multiple monitors or perhaps a super-ultrawide or maybe even a monstrous TV — but Microsoft has an amazing keyboard shortcut that can instantly surface your cursor, and I recently found it purely by accident.
No idea what I've done. My status/notification bar automatically hides itself. Usually it's hidden on home screen only which is how I like it. Now, it hides everywhere and I have fullscreen gestures on so I swipe to go back, recents etc. Android version 10. One UI version 2.1. Running...
Hello guys, the hotspot under 5GHz Wi-Fi is automatically on channel 149, but many devices detect under 5GHz Wi-Fi only up to channel 68, channels above are no longer recognized. Is there any way to display the menu to select channel? Until Android 9, the menu was available at Huawei, from 9.1 the menu was no longer displayed. Thanks in advance.
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The update follows the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 release, which introduced the October 2021 security patches to the device duo. The latest build, on the other hand, brings the December 2021 security patches and a couple of little, but important fixes. The OnePlus Nord 2 has also picked up a new OxygenOS stable update in the form of A.15 with the latest set of Android security patches.
I'm having trouble with my LG stylo 5 well, two of them, one, on start up, froze on LG logo, so i did the power +vol. down, it turned off, and won't come back on.. won't charge battery, nothing, I took battery out, charged it, tested plug, it's not charging when plugged it to. charger, I held down buttons with battery out to drain all power, put back together, still nothing.. its on tracfone.
What is Whatsapp Plus: Whatsapp plus is a modified version of WhatsApp Messenger. It brings many new and interesting features to the original Whatsapp application while not breaking anything in it. The purpose of this app is to add some cool stuff and make things easier, faster and better. Download...
I got an Optimum Stream box from my neighbor's garage sale. Been trying to load linux or at least some form of stock AndroidTV without the Optimum BS on it, I haven't been able to get anything working with the existing S905x2 recovery images I've found. Has anyone had any...
* * Your warranty is now void. * * I am not responsible for bricked devices, dead SD cards, * thermonuclear war, or you getting fired because the alarm app failed. Please * do some research if you have any concerns about features included in this ROM * before flashing it! YOU are choosing to make these modifications, and if * you point the finger at me for messing up your device, I will laugh at you. */
Thanks to the people at github, yujincheng08 , updated one of the github commits and was finally able to root this device. Should be the same as any other samsung device. Follow my S6 Lite guide. How to root:. 1. Download the firmware for your your tablet, i dont know...
Earlier this month, a security vulnerability discovered in the popular Java-based logging package “Log4j” became a massive problem for countless companies and tech products. Minecraft, Steam, Apple iCloud, and other applications and services had to rush updates with a patched version, but Log4j’s problems haven’t been completely fixed yet. Now yet another update is rolling out, which aims to fix another potential security issue.
Comments / 0