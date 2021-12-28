Tallahassee Fire Department tracks holiday home fires with light-up wreath

A half-acre of land is charred after a wildland fire broke out Christmas.

City of Tallahassee firefighters responded to an area off Blountstown Highway.

Fortunately, no homes were damaged.

It's a good reminder to help them Keep the Wreath Green on your own home and prevent fires in dry trees or decorations.

The fire department keeps track of holiday home fires with red and green bulbs on a wreath at a city park.

"We are up to nine bulbs at this time," says Tallahassee Fire Department public information officer Todd Inserra. "Last year, we had a total of 19. With one week left, we are doing better. We hope to keep that number down."

This year's wreath will stay lit until Jan. 1, 2022.