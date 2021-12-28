ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Red Wings ‘worst jersey ever fix’ features yellow trim [Photo]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have been following Detroit Sports Nation, you are well aware of the fact that we have a slight obsession...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings reveal initial taxi squad

Due to the recent COVID-19 surge, the NHL announced on Sunday that each team would be allowed to have a taxi squad. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings revealed their initial taxi squad. From Red Wings:. The #RedWings today reassigned forward Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski, and goaltender...
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Ldconcepts#The Detroit Falcons
NHL

2021 Detroit Red Wings Year in Review

DETROIT -- 2021 was a year unlike any other for Hockeytown and the Detroit Red Wings. As the Red Wings and the rest of the NHL fought through the COVID-19 pandemic, Detroit adjusted to enjoy several memorable team moments, individual achievements and milestones throughout the calendar year. As 2021 comes...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
Reuters

Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) on Monday postponed three more games, bringing the total to 70 for the season, as clubs were hit with more COVID-19 positives after players returned from a prolonged holiday break. The Dallas Stars were expected to face the Colorado Avalanche away...
NHL
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic 'will go on as planned' with severe cold weather expected

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NHL intends to play the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic as scheduled, but the League is monitoring the forecast of severe cold, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will play at Target Field on Saturday (7 p.m. ET;...
NHL
Durango Herald

Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 athletes from Michigan who never played for a Detroit franchise

The state of Michigan has been blessed with many talented athletes, with many obviously having played in Detroit. At the same time, there have also been many great athletes from Michigan that haven’t played in this great city of Detroit. It is a shame because many of the men who are on this list would have changed their respective Detroit teams for the better. Here are the top 5 athletes from Michigan who never played in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy