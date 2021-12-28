Former Purdue standout and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Rapheal Davis holds hometown holiday camp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former three-year captain for the Purdue Men’s Basketball team, Big Ten Defensive Player of the year and current BTN analyst Rapheal Davis concluded the first day of his “Christmas Break” camp at OPS on Monday afternoon.
For more information about upcoming Rapheal Davis camps, click here .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0