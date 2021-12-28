Former Purdue standout and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Rapheal Davis holds hometown holiday camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former three-year captain for the Purdue Men’s Basketball team, Big Ten Defensive Player of the year and current BTN analyst Rapheal Davis concluded the first day of his “Christmas Break” camp at OPS on Monday afternoon.

