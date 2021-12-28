ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Former Purdue standout and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Rapheal Davis holds hometown holiday camp

By Colton Howard
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hUBN_0dXBcMac00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former three-year captain for the Purdue Men’s Basketball team, Big Ten Defensive Player of the year and current BTN analyst Rapheal Davis concluded the first day of his “Christmas Break” camp at OPS on Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVCDJ_0dXBcMac00

For more information about upcoming Rapheal Davis camps, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Komets rally down four goals to win in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets rallied back from being down four goals and tied the game with only 35 seconds remaining in regulation and forced overtime. In the extra period, Shawn Boudrias seaked a goal into the back of the net on a power play to secure the comeback in a 5-4 win […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Camp#Christmas#Weather#Btn#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season where records were broken for lateness. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy