Oprah Winfrey said Dr. Mehmet Oz’s decision to run for office is an example of the greatness of American democracy, according to a statement. “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,” Winfrey said in a statement provided to Intelligencer. “Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO