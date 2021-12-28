UAlbany players in COVID protocols, won’t have full team against Union
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Returning to campus following the holiday break, a “couple” undisclosed UAlbany women’s basketball players are in COVID protocols, according to head coach Colleen Mullen, and a couple more are awaiting test results. Mullen isn’t exactly sure who will be available for Tuesday night’s game against Union, but she knows she won’t have a full roster.UAlbany coaches getting a helping hand to keep their kids on the nice list
In addition to getting their legs back, playing the Division III opponent could give the Great Danes a dry run to figure out how their team should adjust to the current situation ahead of their conference slate.
“Certainly if we have players out for COVID protocols, we’re going to have to switch up our matchups,” said Mullen. “We’re going to have to switch up our positions. So it’s also another good opportunity if we do continue to play Hartford and Vermont, it’ll give us a good look of where we’re at.”UAlbany football coach Greg Gattuso signs contract extension through 2024
UAlbany will tip off against Union Tuesday at 7 p.m. at SEFCU Arena. The game will replace the previously postponed matchup against SUNY Canton.
