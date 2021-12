US equities were mixed on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose. The Dow Jones index rose by more than 100 points while the S&P 500 was little changed. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index declined by about 35 points. There was no major catalyst, meaning that investors are assessing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. This is after the US announced the sharpest increase in daily cases. Still, the market believes that the impact of the variant will be muted because it has milder symptoms.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO