2 killed in separate ATV crashes over the holiday weekend in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two separate ATV crashes occurred over the holiday weekend in Iredell County, killing the son of a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and the family member of a Troutman firefighter.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the first separate incident with the police lieutenant’s son occurred on their private property Sunday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved, and no charges are being filed. Additional details regarding the dirt bike crash were not immediately provided.

The second separate incident occurred Monday morning just before 11:30 a.m. on Amity Hill Road between Statesville and Troutman. Again, in this incident, no other vehicles were involved. The one person, identified only as a family member of a Troutman Fire Department firefighter, was killed in the crash.

As was the case in the first incident, no other details about the crash were immediately provided.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

