ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

2 killed in separate ATV crashes over the holiday weekend in Iredell County

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327KaN_0dXBZsM300

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two separate ATV crashes occurred over the holiday weekend in Iredell County, killing the son of a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and the family member of a Troutman firefighter.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the first separate incident with the police lieutenant’s son occurred on their private property Sunday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved, and no charges are being filed. Additional details regarding the dirt bike crash were not immediately provided.

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The second separate incident occurred Monday morning just before 11:30 a.m. on Amity Hill Road between Statesville and Troutman. Again, in this incident, no other vehicles were involved. The one person, identified only as a family member of a Troutman Fire Department firefighter, was killed in the crash.

As was the case in the first incident, no other details about the crash were immediately provided.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

l o v e is love and hope is hope
2d ago

So sad that 2 people died over the holidays!! I cannot begin to imagine the pain from their loss!! Many prayers that both families heal in their own time!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 17 pounds, nearly $800k worth, of meth seized from Utah man in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Utah man was arrested in Iredell County last Wednesday after investigators and Homeland Security agents seized nearly $800,000 of crystal methamphetamine during an investigation into a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Daniel Gallardo, Salt Lake City, was charged […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Accidents
City
Statesville, NC
City
Troutman, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Troutman, NC
Accidents
Troutman, NC
Crime & Safety
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
Iredell County, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police Report: Truck driver charged in death of CMPD officer killed in I-85 crash ‘tried to hinder investigation’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A newly released police report details additional information regarding a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a CMPD officer and mother of three on I-85 last week. The police report states Daniel Leon Morgan, 50, of High Point, was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv#Fox 46 News#Amity Hill Road#Troutman Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy