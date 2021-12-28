The Conners - Episode 4.10 - Spills, Pills And The Midnight Lasagna - Press Release

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.
