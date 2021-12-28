ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conners - Episode 4.10 - Spills, Pills And The Midnight Lasagna - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spills, Pills and The Midnight Lasagna” – The Conners celebrate Mark when he makes dean’s list at his...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 15 new and returning series (including new seasons of The Witcher and When Hope Calls, and holiday installments...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Ghosts, The Rookie, Superman & Lois, All Rise, The Resident, Wheel of Time and More

Will random Ghosts stop disappearing? What’s bothering Superman‘s Lois? Will a Chicago Med vet scrub back in? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Anything on the back half of Ghosts? –Connor Let’s see what I can scare up, shall we? Among the tidbits from a recent CBS panel for the show: We will learn what happened to Trevor’s pants; Sam and Jay will open their B&B by the end of the season; Pete and Jay will become basketball-watching buddies; an upcoming episode will delve into Sasappis’ backstory and feature Román Zaragoza’s...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.10 - Lads And Ladies And Us - Press Release

“Lads and Ladies and Us” – Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community. Bill, Kim and Dean fit right in, but things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom on this episode of “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

B Positive - Episode 2.10 - S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano - Press Release

“S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano” – Gina gets a surprise visit from her sister, Natalie (Katie Finneran). Also, Drew and Harry (Hector Elizondo) start a road trip together, but have different destinations in mind, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
PETS
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.02 - Light Bulb - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Light Bulb” – Going against everyone’s advice, Janine takes it upon herself to fix every problem herself when she notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway. Despite the best intentions, Janine ends up causing new issues throughout the school. Elsewhere, Gregory asks Barbara for help talking to a parent, which leads him to spend his lunch period in an unexpected way. “Abbott Elementary” returns TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
EDUCATION
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 8.11 - On The Arm - Press Release

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Claws - Episode 4.03 - 4.04 - Ambition / Loyalty - Promo + Press Release

"Chapter Three: Ambition" New, 12/26/2021, Season 4 / Episode 3 , Drama, Comedy, Crime. Desna employs her loyal clients as dealers and recruiters as she seeks to expand her Oxycontin operation through Claws Up; stress rises as the crew tries to manage a criminal enterprise from the start. -- "Chapter...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Kenan - Episode 2.01 - 2.02 - Press Releases

01/03/2022 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Monday) : With Gary’s help, Kenan signs up for a dating app that he might not be ready for while Rick has an interesting date of his own. Mika and Pam strategize to help Tami when she is caught in an unflattering situation by a tabloid photographer.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Things Are Going to Get Awkward for Darlene in Upcoming Episode

When we last watched The Conners, Darlene was feeling insecure about her new beau. And when the series ramps back up next month, things are going to get awkward. The fall finale of The Conners followed Darlene as she got acquainted with her newest boyfriend, Nick (Andrew Leeds). So far, the romance has been going well. But Darleen can’t seem to get over the fact that Nick chooses not to own a cell phone or any other mobile device.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Day of the Dead - Choke on 'Em! - Review

Day of the Dead ends it's freshman season with a mediocre climax that has only marginally improved from the lacklustre pilot. Luckily there were a couple amusing moments peppered throughout the episode like the immoral insanity of using Rhodes as bait for the zombies by chaining him to the back of a truck and Lauren saying "f*** it" before kissing Cam because it's the apocalypse - why not?
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Complete Fox Winter Schedule: 9-1-1 Lone Star, Call Me Kat, and More Return in January

Fox's first week of January 2022 is packed with premieres. On Jan. 2, the network's new year schedule kicks off with Next Level Chef. Contestants compete in a three-story arena where every level corresponds to the quality in ingredients and equipment—with the best at the top. Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais act as mentors to the chefs.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.11 - Hip-Shaking And Booty-Quaking - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Hip-Shaking and Booty-Quaking” – Erica and Geoff decide to throw a party to prove to others and themselves that they can still have fun as a young, engaged couple. Meanwhile, Beverly assumes control of William Penn Academy as “acting principal” and presses the school faculty to put together a “Fame”-themed send-off for the senior class on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing JAN. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Episode 4.11 - End Game - Press Release

The Rookie: End Game (1/9) “End Game” – The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.10 - Nasty Girl Records - Press Release

“Nasty Girl Records” – Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka “Lady Z.” Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find nine new and returning series (including The Book of Boba Fett, Cobra Kai and Letterkenny), 12 finales (including...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of NCIS on tonight? (December 27)

We’re waiting for the return of new episodes of NCIS Season 19. Is that happening tonight? If not, will there at least be a rerun?. We’ve gone a few weeks without a new episode of our favorite crime drama on CBS. There is still a little bit of bad news. There won’t be a new episode of the series on tonight.
TV SERIES
TVLine

When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!

That nip in the air and the festive decorations at Molly’s can only mean one thing: Your favorite TV shows have left for holiday vacation. So, when will they be back? What follows is a fantastically handy list of confirmed 2022 return dates for dozens upon dozens of scripted broadcast series (plus Paramount+’s SEAL Team, which will always be a CBS show in our hearts). We’ve also included the season premieres for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Superman & Lois and other shows. As always, TVLine is a uniquely interactive experience, so if you have any questions (or, gasp, possible corrections), give us polite holler in Comments. Just...
TV SHOWS

