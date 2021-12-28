The Conners - Episode 4.10 - Spills, Pills And The Midnight Lasagna - Press Release

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...

