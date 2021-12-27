ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Girls basketball: Union County drops two games in McCracken County's tournament

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 2 days ago

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Union County dropped two games Monday in the McCracken County Hardwood Tournament, losing to Hopkinsville 66-63 and to the host school 61-31.

In the opening game against Hopkinsville, Madison Morris led the Bravettes with 20 points. Amelia Mackey scored 17 and Reese Hagan added 12.

Donisha Flowers topped Hopkinsville (3-3) with 22 points.

Morris scored a team-high 11 points in the loss to McCracken County (11-1). Mikee Buchanan led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points and Destiny Thomas added 14.

The Bravettes will face North Oldham (3-8) Tuesday at 2 p.m. as the tournament concludes.

Hopkinsville 66, Union Co. 63

Union Co. (5-5)

Madison Morris 8-15 2-2 20; Mati Hagan 0-5 2-2; Amelia Mackey 6-15 4-4 17; Reese Hagan 4-10 0-1 12; Ella Gough 0-3 0-0 0; Lillian Goodloe 1-3 0-0 3; Kamille Theus 0-0 1-2 1; Paige Steward 1-3 0-0 2; Annie Beaven 1-3 0-1 2; Dana Curry 0-1 0-0 0; Maggy Hibbs 1-3 0-0 2; Cadence Coker 1-1 0-2 2. Totals: 23-62 9-14 63. 3-point goals: 8-26 (R. Hagan 4-9, Morris 2-5, Goodloe 1-2, Mackey 1-5, M. Hagan 0-3, Steward 0-1, Beaven 0-1). Rebounds: 36 (Mackey 10). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Gough.

Hopkinsville (3-3)

Shaterrea Bellamy 0-8 10-13 10; Lashanti Wilson 1-5 2-4 5; Kahtahvia Fleming 7-13 2-2 18; Ronnijha McGee 0-0 0-0 0; Jachia Pendleton 2-6 1-1 5; TyNaijia Green 0-0 0-0 0; DaNaiya Green 0-1 0-1 0; Keniya Manson 0-0 0-0 0; Lathyia Sharber 0-0 0-0 0; Donisha Flowers 10-12 2-8 22; LaTaijha Cherry 3-5 0-1 6. Totals: 23-50 17-30 66. 3-point goals: 3-14 (Fleming 2-5, Wilson 1-3, Bellamy 0-5, Flowers 0-1). Rebounds: 39 (Fleming 8). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Cherry.

Union Co. 19 13 19 12 -- 63

Hopkinsville 15 13 21 17 -- 66

McCracken Co. 61, Union Co. 31

Union Co. (5-6)

Madison Morris 4-11 0-0 11; Mati Hagan 0-4 0-0 0; Amelia Mackey 3-14 0-0 8; Reese Hagan 2-5 0-0 5; Ella Gough 1-1 0-0 2; Lillian Goodloe 0-1 0-0 0; Kamille Theus 0-0 0-0 0; Paige Steward 1-2 0-0 2; Annie Beaven 0-0 1-2 1; Dana Curry 0-1 0-0 0; Maggy Hibbs 1-4 0-0 2; Cadence Coker 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 12-44 1-4 31. 3-point goals: 6-20 (Morris 3-5, Mackey 2-7, R. Hagan 1-4, M. Hagan 0-4). Rebounds: 26 (Gough 5). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

McCracken Co. (11-1)

Caroline Sivills 4-5 0-0 10; Claire Johnson 1-4 0-0 2; Shymiya Davis 0-3 2-2 2; Destiny Thomas 5-12 4-4 14; Mikee Buchanan 6-9 1-1 16; Briley Benton 0-1 0-0 0; Hannah Riley 3-4 0-0 8; Ilyssa Holdman 1-1 0-0 3; Haidyn Green 1-2 0-0 2; Grace Henderson 2-3 0-2 4; Jordan Bufford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 23-47 7-9 61. 3-point goals: 8-22 (Buchanan 3-6, Riley 2-3, Sivills 2-2, Holdman 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Bufford 0-2, Benton 0-1, Green 0-1). Rebounds: 32 (Thomas 8). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

Union Co. 11 5 8 7 -- 31

McCracken Co. 19 15 19 8 -- 61

