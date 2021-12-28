ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Two Thieves Ordered Pizza To A Winchester Home Before Robbing It

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Go5j_0dXBYrR700

A pair of home invaders got greedy in more ways than one during a recent burglary just over a week ago in Winchester, Virginia after reports say the perps ordered a pizza to the residence before robbing it of money, jewelry and other valuables.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

According to WDVM , the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was able to catch the thieves on surveillance camera set up in the home, which gave authorities enough information to identify their race and a possible motive.

More info on the crime below, via WDVM :

“Police say the two suspects shown on surveillance pictures ordered and paid for a pizza to be sent to a home on the 200 block of Heath Court on December 18th. Police also say the suspects used the New York cell phone number, 929-407-4921, to order the pizza. Video also shows a black Dodge van with a paper license plate driving by the home very slowly as the pizza was being delivered.

The two men then broke into the home through the basement door and took high-end handbags, jewelry, cell phones and money. Police believe this home was robbed because the occupants are Asian and noted in a press release that two other homes were robbed in the same area on the same day.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Based on the surveillance footage, both men are believed to be Asian or Hispanic and each wore red gloves. Tattoos on the right side of one man were also able to be identified.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Take a look below at the report to get a look at the famished felons:


READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RNB Cincy 100.3

Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing Daunte Wright

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black male. The former officer, a white woman, Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright after claiming she made a tragic error by mistaking her gun for a taser. 121 Black Men And Boys […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Winchester, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Winchester, VA
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy