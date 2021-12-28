ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Tech: HeardThat

By Dylan Jimenez
texomashomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve reviewed a lot of apps in 2021. Over 50 in fact. Some are just for fun like those face-shifting photo filters that people post to Facebook and Instagram. Every now and then, I run across an app that is not only unique but helpful. Over the last year, no app...

shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Mom claims Alexa encouraged kid to try deadly TikTok challenge

Alexa, that’s not the kind of “challenge” we meant. A mother was shocked and appalled after Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa allegedly suggested that her child try a potentially deadly TikTok challenge. A screenshot of the risky recommendation currently boasts over 10,000 likes on Twitter. In the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IFLScience

What Is Web3 And Why Are Tech People Talking About It?

Move over metaverse, there’s a new tech buzzword in town! It’s Web3 or Web 3.0 – the evolution of the internet as predicted by the aficionados of blockchain, the technology behind environmentally damaging cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The idea itself seems like natural progression from Web...
INTERNET
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: These techie gifts for kids are fun. (Psst: They’re also educational)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the more popular toys and gifts for kids have been sold out for weeks or even months. Video gaming systems and remote controlled toys are in high demand this Christmas and computer chip shortages and shipping delays may mean, even if you can find them and agree to pay more, they still won’t arrive in time for Christmas morning.
ELECTRONICS
alabamanews.net

What the Tech? How to Convert Videotape, Film to Digital

These days everyone takes photos and records video of special family moments with their smartphone camera. That isn’t how it’s always been done of course. Prior to around 2010, family videos were mostly captured using video cameras. VHS, Hi-8 and mini-DV cameras were the primary way parents recorded their kids’ school programs, little league games and nearly every wedding.
ELECTRONICS
wccbcharlotte.com

What the Tech: Unique Toys for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Some of the more popular toys and gifts for kids have been sold out for weeks or even months. Video gaming systems and remote controlled toys are in high demand this Christmas and computer chip shortages and shipping delays may mean, even if you can find them and agree.
CHARLOTTE, NC
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Little-known tech gifts

Everyone has someone on their Christmas shopping list who is hard to buy for. Usually, that’s because they’re either not interested in a lot of things or they already have almost everything they want. Well, I bet they don’t have any of these tech gadgets I’ve run across the past couple of years.
ELECTRONICS
Wrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? App of the Day: Fakespot

Amazon tries to spot and delete fake reviews. But sometimes products are launched, reviewed by fake accounts so fast, Amazon can't keep up. An investigation earlier this year found vendors and shoppers were trading 5-star reviews for products. And even savvy shoppers can fall for scams, shams, and hoaxes. The app Fakespot aims to help.
CELL PHONES
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Gifts for the techie in your life who has everything

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Everyone has someone on their Christmas shopping list who is hard to buy for. Usually, that’s because they’re either not interested in a lot of things or they already have almost everything they want. Well, I bet they don’t have any of these tech gadgets...
ELECTRONICS
fashionweekdaily.com

Curious to know what is new in tech especially, in the world of retail? QMocha is sure to be known as THE Shopify app to download in 2022

Explore the opportunity to have your customers have an experience when they shop by adding dimension to the backgrounds on your e-commerce site. Founder of QMocha, Arvind Baliga has developed an app to help you ignite your e-commerce shop in just a few clicks. Picture taking studio photography from simple backgrounds to creative, colorful, artistic and even on location backgrounds in just a few clicks. The QMocha Shopify app seamlessly connects the store’s existing product & model images to your own curated background photo or users can source through millions of backdrops from Getty Images™.
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Stocking stuffers

Who says kids are the only ones who get Christmas stockings? The question should be, what you should put in a stocking for an adult or teenager? Take a look at these small devices and gadgets that’ll make Christmas stockings cool again. Charging blocks are no longer included when...
ELECTRONICS
alabamanews.net

What the Tech? How to Find Last-Second Christmas Gifts

It can be an awkward moment at family get-togethers or Christmas with the neighbors. That moment when you’re handed a gift from someone, and you didn’t get them anything. No worries these days. Just grab your smartphone and buy a gift that can be delivered to them almost instantly.
ELECTRONICS
wccbcharlotte.com

What the Tech: Unwrap Your Gifts Early!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’re giving someone a smartphone, video game system, or Apple Watch, unwrap it before Christmas day. They’ll thank you for it. Last Christmas, Apple’s servers could not easily handle the mass amount of activations of new phones and operating system downloads leading to enormous slowdowns of accessing its iCloud.
ELECTRONICS
wccbcharlotte.com

What the Tech: Reusing Delivery Boxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you do most of your Christmas shopping online, you probably have dozens of empty cardboard boxes from Amazon and other retailers scattered around your house. Before throwing them in the garbage or setting them on the curb, consider using those empty boxes to make donations to charities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Last-minute gifts

It can be an awkward moment at family get-togethers or Christmas with the neighbors. That moment when you’re handed a gift from someone, and you didn’t get them anything. No worries these days. Just grab your smartphone and buy a gift that can be delivered to them almost instantly.
ELECTRONICS
vrfocus.com

The VR Job Hub: Preloaded, Immersive Tech & Google

Every weekend VRFocus gathers together vacancies from across the virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) industry, in locations around the globe to help make finding that ideal job easier. Below is a selection of roles that are currently accepting applications across a number of disciplines, all within departments and companies that focus on immersive entertainment.
TECHNOLOGY
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Give Back Box

If you do most of your Christmas shopping online, you probably have dozens of empty cardboard boxes from Amazon and other retailers scattered around your house. Before throwing them in the garbage or setting them on the curb, consider using those empty boxes to make donations to charities. Amazon has...
ADVOCACY
Wrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Gift you should open before Christmas Day

If you're giving someone a smartphone, video game system, or Apple Watch, unwrap it before Christmas day. They'll thank you for it. Last Christmas, Apple's servers could not easily handle the mass amount of activations of new phones and operating system downloads leading to enormous slowdowns of accessing its iCloud.
ELECTRONICS

