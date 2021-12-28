ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science Made Simple: What Are High Energy Density Laboratory Plasmas?

By U.S. Department of Energy
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh energy density (HED) laboratory plasmas are perhaps the most extreme states of matter ever produced on Earth. Normal plasmas are one of the four basic states of matter, along with solid, gases, and liquids. But HED plasmas have properties not found in normal plasmas under ordinary conditions. For example, matter...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 1

healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Say Mercury Could Be a 'Relic' of the Early Earth

Sometimes a new beginning only comes from parting ways. Relatedly, scientists have come far in their ability to simulate the formulation of planets, peering into the ancient history of our solar system, and thereby learning how distant exoplanets might come into being and eventually support alien life. But one planet's origin has continued to leave scientists at a loss: Mercury. And an advancing model might reveal that Mercury's hidden beginnings are joined-at-the-hip to the very early life of Earth and Venus, according to a recently shared preprint study.
ASTRONOMY
Science News

These discoveries from 2021, if true, could shake up science

Discoveries in 2021 dared the world to consider grand possibilities in physics, space and the origins of life. Will these bold claims hold up to scrutiny?. Scientists may have spotted stars made of antimatter (SN: 6/5/21, p. 8). Finding antistars challenges a basic tenet of cosmology — that the vast majority of the universe’s antimatter, matter’s oppositely charged doppelgänger, was destroyed long ago. In 10 years of observations from the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, researchers found 14 points of light emitting gamma rays at energies that are expected when matter and antimatter meet and annihilate each other — a process that could happen on the surface of antistars. The discovery hints that substantial amounts of antimatter may have survived. But proving the existence of antistars will be extremely difficult because, aside from the studied gamma rays, the light such stars give off would look just like the light from normal stars.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Claim They've Quantum Entangled a Tardigrade With a Qubit. But Have They?

A team of physicists claims to have entangled a superconducting qubit and a tardigrade, moving the freezing, tiny, and well-controlled world of quantum into the "hot and wet" systems of life. However, the results described in this preprint paper are not quite so cut and dried, and many quantum researchers are arguing that the poor tardigrade wasn't entangled in a meaningful way. "I also don't know how [serious] the authors were about this – it could be a tongue-in-cheek piece," writes Rice University physics professor Douglas Natelson. "That said, it's important to point out that the authors did not entangle a tardigrade with...
SCIENCE
The Independent

MIT engineers develop ‘flying saucer’ that could hover across the moon

Engineers have envisioned a new concept for a rover that resembles a disc-shaped flying saucer and can float across the lunar surface by harnessing the Moon’s natural charge. Since the Earth’s companion lacks an atmosphere, it builds up an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma, which researchers say can be utilised for rover levitation on the Moon.The lunar surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than 1m above the ground, in a similar way to how static electricity can cause a person’s hair to stand on end, say the researchers at Massachusetts Institute...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

“Split” Photon Provides New Way To See Light – Predicts Existence of Previously-Unimaginable Particle

When Italian physicist Ettore Majorana suggested that electrons could be split into halves nearly a century ago, the revolutionary idea was largely underappreciated. It now serves as a cornerstone of physics. Leveraging the same curiosity as Majorana, researchers from Dartmouth’s Viola Research Group are predicting that split photons may also...
PHYSICS
Interesting Engineering

Astronomers Just Discovered the Simplest Cell Of Life in Interstellar Space

Víctor Rivilla and his colleagues at the Spanish Astrobiology Centre in Madrid have made an astounding detection. The team spotted a vital component of the simplest phospholipid in space. If you aren't aware, phospholipids are molecules that comprise the membranes of all cells on Earth. In a pre-print that hasn't been peer-reviewed, the team explains their discovery of the phospholipid component, known as ethanolamine, and note that this finding indicates that all of the precursors for life could have originated in space.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Ensuring That NASA’s DART Kinetic Impactor Asteroid Deflector Hits Its Target

Although the chance of an asteroid impacting Earth is small, even a relatively small asteroid of about 500 feet (about 150 meters) across carries enough energy to cause widespread damage around the impact site. NASA leads efforts in the U.S. and worldwide both to detect and track potentially hazardous asteroids and to study technologies to mitigate or avoid impacts on Earth. If an asteroid were discovered and determined to be on a collision course with Earth, one response could be to launch a “kinetic impactor” – a high-velocity spacecraft that would deflect the asteroid by ramming into it, altering the asteroid’s orbit slightly so that it misses Earth. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first mission to demonstrate asteroid deflection using a kinetic impactor.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

New theory of consciousness in humans, animals and artificial intelligence

Two researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) have come up with a new theory of consciousness. They have long been exploring the nature of consciousness, the question of how and where the brain generates consciousness, and whether animals also have consciousness. The new concept describes consciousness as a state that is tied to complex cognitive operations—and not as a passive basic state that automatically prevails when we are awake.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists uncover Earth’s outer solar system ancestry

Krypton from the Earth’s mantle, collected from geologic hot spots in Iceland and the Galapagos Islands, reveals a clearer picture of how our planet formed, according to new research from the University of California, Davis. The different isotopes of krypton are chemical fingerprints for scientists sleuthing out the ingredients...
ASTRONOMY
zmescience.com

What is Plasma — the most common state of matter found in the universe

Although plasma is unstable in terrestrial conditions, it’s the most common state of matter in the universe, making up a large chunk of all the stars in the universe. It’s also pretty weird, posing many questions that researchers are still working to unravel. We’re taught early in school...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Toward fusion energy, team models plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer

A team modeled plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer to better understand plasma behavior. The same process that fuels stars could one day be used to generate massive amounts of power here on Earth. Nuclear fusion—in which atomic nuclei fuse to form heavier nuclei and release energy in the process—promises to be a long-term, sustainable, and safe form of energy. But scientists are still trying to fine-tune the process of creating net fusion power.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Templating Approach Stabilizes “Ideal” Perovskite Material for Cheap, Efficient Solar Cells

Researchers have developed a method to stabilize a promising material known as perovskite for cheap solar cells, without compromising its near-perfect performance. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used an organic molecule as a ‘template’ to guide perovskite films into the desired phase as they form. Their results are reported in the journal Science.
SCIENCE

