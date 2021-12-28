ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clarkson, Gobert lead Jazz by Spurs 110-104 without Mitchell

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Clarkson provided Utah with a needed emotional lift, which he was able to maintain despite a fan trying to shake him. Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 on Monday night for their fourth straight...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson says fan at Spurs game crossed the line with 'malicious' comments

During the Utah Jazz's 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson took exception with comments a fan directed his way. Though the situation didn't escalate, Clarkson did say that the fan's comments crossed the line as he took a step toward the stands to almost confront the situation.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson had to be restrained from going after fan

Utah Jazz veteran Jordan Clarkson had an issue with a fan in San Antonio on Monday night, but fortunately the incident was resolved before it turned ugly. A fan was escorted out of the AT&T Center during the Jazz’s game against the Spurs after he apparently would not stop riding Clarkson. Clarkson was frustrated with some things that happened on the court, and the fan stood up and said something to him during a timeout. You can see the fan being escorted out below.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Clarkson Held Back After Trying To Confront Spurs Fan

Fan interactions in the NBA have been quite testy ever since fans were allowed back in the arenas last year. Many supporters have not stayed on their best behavior, and it has forced the NBA to take action against certain individuals. Last night, the NBA had a new situation on its hands, this time in San Antonio as a fan got into it with Jordan Clarkson.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Elliott
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Udoka Azubuike
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
David Robinson
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Malik Fitts
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
KENS 5

Jazz 110, Spurs 104: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs saw their three-game winning streak snapped Monday night at home losing to the Jazz, 110-104. Derrick White led the team with 21 points, Doug McDermott added 17 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 13 points. The Spurs drop to 14-19 and will next play...
NBA
theScore

NBA Monday best bets: Grizzlies, Spurs undervalued after strong runs

We went 2-3 against the spread on our five Christmas Day plays, foiled by a volatile line in the Bucks game that fell 0.5 short for those who bought when our picks went live. Here's to a better run in Monday's slate. We've been high on the Spurs since the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#The San Antonio Spurs
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs Utah, Final Score: Jazz defend the paint and Spurs offense can’t get untracked, losing 104-110

The Spurs offense hit a wall tonight, and it was a combination of running out of gas like a marathon runner and the elite interior defense of the Utah Jazz, led by Rudy Gobert’s long arms as he blocked a lot of shots and intimidated many more. Perhaps the best counter to the paint protection would have been shooting a boatload of three-point shots, but the Spurs couldn’t hit shots outside either tonight, and it turned into a solid win for the Jazz, although the end of the bench group with Cacok, Wieskamp and Primo made the final score look a little closer that it had a right to be with a 10-2 closing run. The Spurs played well enough on defense tonight to win the game, but their inability to get scores against the stout Jazz defenders kept the game out of reach.
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert Scores On Alley-Oop From Ingles During Jazz/Blazers Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert connected with Joe Ingles on an alley-oop during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers hosted the Jazz At Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. With 9:11 left in the third quarter, Ingles lobbed a ball to a...
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Jazz 110, Spurs 104

The Spurs’ impressive run of potent offensive production came to a halt in a 110-104 loss to the defensive-minded Utah Jazz on Monday night at the AT&T Center. With leading scorer Donovan Mitchell out with a back injury, the Jazz (24-9) relied on their top-10 defense and Jordan Clarkson’s 23 points off the bench to carry them to their third win in a row and avenge a 128-126 home loss to the Spurs on Dec. 17.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
slcdunk.com

Jazz hold off Spurs late to get win minus Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz held off a late San Antonio Spurs run to get the win, 110-104. Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz needed other players to step up and the Jazz gave a great team effort to overpower the Spurs. To get the win Utah needed even more dominance from Rudy...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Rejects Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert rejected a layup by former Weber State star Damian Lillard during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers hosted the Jazz At Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. With 1:26 remaining in the first half, Lillard drove the...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gobert does Harvard Business Review, Jordan Clarkson doing more than shooting and Blazers Prep

What do the most successful people in the world have in common? A trait that is evident in every conversation you hear from Rudy Gobert. The Utah Jazz center is always working on getting better rather than just being good. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The Utah Jazz play the Portland Trailbazers tonight in a match up franchises that have had very different years. Then a look at how Jordan Clarkson is doing more than just shooting. Rudy Gay is a slump is this worrisome if you are the Utah Jazz — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy