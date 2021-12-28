Read full article on original website
Signify’s Trulifi technology brings best-in-class connectivity to pioneering Berlin school
Berlin's Freie Waldorfschule enjoys high-performance, secure data connectivity through light waves. Nine rooms are equipped with custom-built transceivers and USB access keys. The school joins a growing number of educational facilities adopting Trulifi worldwide. Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has equipped a Berlin...
BOE Becomes Largest Shareholder in HC Semitek with Capital Investment of Around RMB 2.1 Billion, and Both Parties Will Jointly Develop Micro/Mini LED Businesses, Says TrendForce
Nov. 8, 2022 ---- BOE has become the largest shareholder in HC Semitek following a RMB 2.1 billion capital investment deal, and they are now in a partnership with respect to the development of Micro/Mini LED businesses. BOE has been involved in Micro/Mini LED since 2017 and now possesses related offerings such as displays and backlight solutions. In 2020, BOE established BOE MLED Technology as a subsidiary dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of Micro/Mini LED products. As for HC Semitek, it is a major Chinese LED chip supplier and has an overarching presence across the LED chip industry chain. Hence, it produces not only LED chips but also LED epi wafers, sapphire substrates, etc. According to the data from market intelligence firm TrendForce, HC Semitek took fourth place in the 2021 ranking of LED chip suppliers by external sales revenue. Besides this achievement, HC Semitek is also at the forefront of advanced LED technologies including Micro/Mini LED. In a ranking of LED chip suppliers based on the revenue that is solely from sales of Mini LED chips, HC Semitek is currently in third place following Epistar and San’an.
ISELED Alliance welcomes three new members
Analog Devices, Renesas and Simoldes expand the potential of the industry alliance. Munich, 09 November 2022 – The ISELED Alliance has announced that Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics and Simoldes have joined the industry alliance. The open industry alliance is comprised of 46 companies from all over the world.
LG Display Unveils the World’s First High-Resolution Stretchable Display
SEOUL, Korea (Nov. 8, 2022) – LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled today the world’s first 12-inch high-resolution Stretchable display equipped with an outstanding free-form technology that enables it to be extended, folded, and twisted without distortion or damage. The company’s newly unveiled...
