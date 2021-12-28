Illini WBB game postponed

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball will not play its upcoming game against No. 6 Maryland due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Illini team, the school announced.

The game with the Terrapins was scheduled for Thursday. The team made the distinction that is a postponement instead of cancelation, unlike Illinois men’s basketball’s game against Florida A&M. That team also said how the game will be treated with the Big Ten’s current forfeit policy will be announced in the next few days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.