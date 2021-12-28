ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IL

HS scoreboard (12-27-21)

WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5xz9_0dXBVsvX00

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, where Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Clinton, and Neoga all picked up wins.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Monticello 51, Neoga 37

GCMS 58, Clinton 52

Tuscola 62, Oakwood 42

Monticello 63, Clinton 24

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Ridgeview 48

Neoga 50, GCMS 34

Meridian 89, Vandalia 82

Red Hill 52, Arcola 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Neoga 51, Monticello 43

Clinton 72, GCMS 13

Ridgeview 33, PBL 25

Tuscola 60, Stark County 12

Clinton 58, Monticello 23

Neoga 52, GCMS 22

Unity 38, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 23

Unity 46, North Vermillion 34

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini WBB game postponed

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball will not play its upcoming game against No. 6 Maryland due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Illini team, the school announced. The game with the Terrapins was scheduled for Thursday. The team made the distinction that is a postponement instead of cancelation, unlike Illinois men’s basketball’s game against […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Underwood, Illini learning how to adjust during pandemic: “I’m becoming better at being uncomfortable and doing things on the fly”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — If Brad Underwood has learned anything from the pandemic, it’s to expect the unexpected. The Illinois basketball coach has always been someone who took his time planning things, going the extra mile so to speak to make sure everything was taken care of in case of emergency. Then COVID-19 hit, forcing all […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois game against Florida A&M canceled

WCIA — Illinois basketball’s game Wednesday against Florida A&M has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Illini program, per a team release. The Illini have been off since last Wednesday when they beat Missouri to take Braggin’ Rights. The team had been off for Christmas break, with players able to go home […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakwood, IL
Monticello, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Neoga, IL
City
Unity, IL
City
Monticello, IL
Monticello, IL
Sports
City
Tuscola, IL
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Arcola, IL
City
Alvin, IL
WCIA

Big Ten updates COVID-19 forfeiture policy

WCIA — The Big Ten has finally updated its COVID-19 forfeiture policy, becoming the last high major conference to remove the automatic forfeit rule for league games if they’re not played on the scheduled date due to teams on COVID-19 pause. Both the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams announced on Monday they are on […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Cockburn named Big Ten Player of the Week

WCIA — Following his big performance against Missouri in Braggin’ Rights, Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. The center had 25 points and 14 rebounds against Mizzou. It was his fifth straight double-double, and fourth 20-point, 10-rebound game of the season. It’s the second time in his career […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Champion Oxford sheep

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is not known as sheep country, but one of the top sheep breeders in the country is tucked away in northern Christian County. “I started in the sheep business when I was 4 years old.” That’s Darrell Hall, whose purebred sheep operation is between Stonington and Moweaqua. It […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I athletics: no refunds if you don’t meet COVID entry requirements

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who don’t want to follow new COVID rules to get into University of Illinois athletic events will not be given a refund, the athletic department said. Officials on December 22 announced the new policy for any public, university event over 200 people. It’s effective January 1. Anyone 12 and older […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Weather#Highschool#Gcms#Ridgeview#Red Hill 52#Pbl 25 Tuscola 60#Stark County#Monticello 23 Neoga 52
WCIA

School district offers COVID testing as students return from holiday break

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to catch COVID cases before student return to the classroom, the Urbana School District is offering special drive-through testing next week. A letter from Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said students can test at the former Central Office located at 205 North Race Street from 7-8:30 a.m. on Monday, January […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District to host virtual 5k

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is now registering runners for its Winter Wellness Virtual 5k. People interested in running can sign up online or by calling 217-367-1544. The deadline to sign up in Jan 7. The first 100 people to register can race for free and get a package that includes a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Theater celebrates 100th anniversary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One theater celebrated its 100th anniversary today. The Virginia Theater in Champaign has been around for one hundred years. They were able to celebrate their anniversary with a live performance. After Covid shut it down everything, they said its great to be able to have live performances once again. “It has […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. The suspect has been arrested. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

School district selects superintendent finalists; names not released

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools have narrowed their superintendent search to two, but officials are not releasing the candidates’ names immediately. District spokesperson Denise Swarthout did not know the finalists’ names on Wednesday, and she was not sure when the names would be made public. Swarthout did not immediately respond when asked why […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence in southeast Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a heavy police presence Wednesday night in the area of Hunter Street in southeast Urbana. First responder records indicated the call came in at around 8 p.m. Police have the area blocked off. A WCIA photographer on the scene saw an ambulance leave the area at around 8:30 p.m. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: SafeWalks service available during winter break

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police recently posted to Facebook, letting people know that SafeWalks service is available throughout the winter break. Officers said people can call (217) 333-1216 if they are traveling on campus after 9 p.m. SafeWalks is a free service provided to University of Illinois students, faculty and staff. Hours […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Omicron variant found in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The spread of the omicron variant has recently reached Sangamon County… According to Jeff Wilhite with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, there are four cases of omicron variant as of Monday. Other test results include 915 newly confirmed cases and two additional death.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

School board to discuss weapons detection system

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After their neighbors across Wright Street approved metal detectors at some school entrances, Urbana public schools next week will talk about installing similar devices. The school board on Tuesday night will get a demonstration on the OPENGATE system from Ohio-based CEIA USA Ltd. The company described OPENGATE as “a Groundbreaking Weapons […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy