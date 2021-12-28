HS scoreboard (12-27-21)
MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, where Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Clinton, and Neoga all picked up wins.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Monticello 51, Neoga 37
GCMS 58, Clinton 52
Tuscola 62, Oakwood 42
Monticello 63, Clinton 24
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Ridgeview 48
Neoga 50, GCMS 34
Meridian 89, Vandalia 82
Red Hill 52, Arcola 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Neoga 51, Monticello 43
Clinton 72, GCMS 13
Ridgeview 33, PBL 25
Tuscola 60, Stark County 12
Clinton 58, Monticello 23
Neoga 52, GCMS 22
Unity 38, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 23
Unity 46, North Vermillion 34
