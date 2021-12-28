ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Pandemic keeps holiday travel numbers below average at MSP Airport

fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this holiday season, MSP Airport is seeing an...

www.fox9.com

azpbs.org

Arizona holiday travel numbers expected to increase this year

It’s that time of year for holiday travel. Earlier today we spoke with AAA’s Aldo Vasquez about what to expect at airports and roadways and how best to avoid any unnecessary holiday travel stress. Vazquez said although there has been a rebound in travel numbers from the pandemic,...
Kat Kountry 105

Follow These Tips if You’re Flying Out of MSP Airport This Holiday Season

If you're traveling to see family this holiday season, here are some tips to make sure your trip goes smoothing if you're flying out of Minnesota's largest airport. After having been decimated during the early days of the pandemic, I was glad to see that travel made a big comeback in 2021. My wife and I took two trips this year, flying to the Outer Banks in North Carolina in May and flying to Montana this fall, and had a great experience at the airport (both RST in Rochester and MSP in Minneapolis) both times.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Do NOT Wrap Any Presents You Are Traveling With at MSP Airport

I usually am heading down to MSP this time of year to catch a flight someplace warmer, but this is something I never thought about as I travel over the holidays. When traveling via airplane, you're not supposed to wrap any Christmas gifts you are traveling with. Marty Robinson, Minnesota’s...
LIFESTYLE
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Niagara International Airport preps for holiday travel rush

The Transportation Security Administration and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is asking travelers to play it safe this holiday season. They’re asking passengers not only to mask-up but to pay attention to the items they are packing in their bags. Knives, guns and other weapons are not allowed on air planes. Officials say, when packing […]
BUFFALO, NY
Eyewitness News

Travelers hit the roads, airports despite rise in COVID numbers

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Traditionally, travel experts have called Christmas week one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states around the country, including Connecticut, it does not seem to be deterring travelers from getting to their holiday destinations.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
NBC News

Holiday travel complicated by Covid surge, airport fights

Despite the omicron variant surge the TSA’s numbers already showing the largest amount of flyers in two years. But in those crowds some passengers are losing their tempers and fights are breaking out. NBC News’ Ellison Barber looks at how holiday travel is going. Dec. 22, 2021.
digg.com

Keep Your Phone Charged During Holiday Travel

Visiting family for the holidays? Don't let your phone battery die on your trips, get yourself a highly portable charger. This slim charger can provide more than two full charges to an iPhone 12. Extremely thin, so you can keep it in a purse or jacket pocket. As an Amazon...
fox9.com

MSP Airport flyers navigate through holiday flight cancellations

The Metropolitan Airports Commission projected Sunday would be the busiest day of this holiday season for travelers at MSP Airport. But while air traffic surged, more than 100 flights were either cancelled or delayed. But, many travelers saw it coming and planned accordingly.
mychamplainvalley.com

Holiday travels continue despite pandemic concerns

Burlington, VT — Amid high concerns over COVID and the rapidly spreading omicron variant, many people are still set on traveling to spend the holidays with their families. Some individuals weren’t able to see their families last year but made sure to seize the opportunity this winter. “I...
BURLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Albany International Airport prepares for thousands of holiday travelers

The Albany International Airport is taking steps as they anticipate a large increase in holiday travelers compared to last year. They expect over 4,000 people to depart from their gates during peak travel periods. Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport 2 hours before their flight. The Economy E...
ALBANY, NY
thedallasnews.net

Thousands stranded at airports in Christmas holiday travel nightmare

Dozens of flights have been canceled across the US on Christmas Eve due to Covid staff shortages with thousands of passengers stuck at the airports and others forced to cancel holidays altogether. "The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and...
fox9.com

Lingering disruptions continue to delay some flyers at MSP Airport

(FOX 9) - Problems at MSP Airport continued midweek for some unlucky passengers this holiday season. Jenni Packard was on board a Delta flight with her family on Tuesday night, returning home after spending the holidays in Jacksonville, Florida. After a layover in Atlanta, the family was homebound for MSP Airport, expecting to land just after 8 p.m.
