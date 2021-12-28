ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clarkson, Gobert lead Jazz by Spurs 110-104 without Mitchell

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Clarkson provided Utah with a needed emotional lift, which he was able to maintain despite a fan trying to shake him. Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 on Monday night for their fourth straight...

www.newsobserver.com

CBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson says fan at Spurs game crossed the line with 'malicious' comments

During the Utah Jazz's 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson took exception with comments a fan directed his way. Though the situation didn't escalate, Clarkson did say that the fan's comments crossed the line as he took a step toward the stands to almost confront the situation.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Clarkson Held Back After Trying To Confront Spurs Fan

Fan interactions in the NBA have been quite testy ever since fans were allowed back in the arenas last year. Many supporters have not stayed on their best behavior, and it has forced the NBA to take action against certain individuals. Last night, the NBA had a new situation on its hands, this time in San Antonio as a fan got into it with Jordan Clarkson.
NBA
KENS 5

Jazz 110, Spurs 104: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs saw their three-game winning streak snapped Monday night at home losing to the Jazz, 110-104. Derrick White led the team with 21 points, Doug McDermott added 17 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 13 points. The Spurs drop to 14-19 and will next play...
NBA
theScore

NBA Monday best bets: Grizzlies, Spurs undervalued after strong runs

We went 2-3 against the spread on our five Christmas Day plays, foiled by a volatile line in the Bucks game that fell 0.5 short for those who bought when our picks went live. Here's to a better run in Monday's slate. We've been high on the Spurs since the...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Jazz Game Rewind – Jazz Surge against Spurs without Mitchell

The Utah Jazz defense stepped up in the absence of Mitchell to secure their 7th straight win on the road. Jordan Clarkson led with 23 points as six Jazz players added double figures. Relive the game through the radio highlights. Voiced by Kristen Spear. David Locke enters his ninth year...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

3 Jazz 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Rudy Gobert and crew

The Utah Jazz have certainly been one of the more impressive teams in all of basketball the past couple of seasons but unfortunately haven’t been able to get the job finished at the end of the year when it all matters and win an NBA title. The Jazz team is filled with talent so there’s […] The post 3 Jazz 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Rudy Gobert and crew appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs Utah, Final Score: Jazz defend the paint and Spurs offense can’t get untracked, losing 104-110

The Spurs offense hit a wall tonight, and it was a combination of running out of gas like a marathon runner and the elite interior defense of the Utah Jazz, led by Rudy Gobert’s long arms as he blocked a lot of shots and intimidated many more. Perhaps the best counter to the paint protection would have been shooting a boatload of three-point shots, but the Spurs couldn’t hit shots outside either tonight, and it turned into a solid win for the Jazz, although the end of the bench group with Cacok, Wieskamp and Primo made the final score look a little closer that it had a right to be with a 10-2 closing run. The Spurs played well enough on defense tonight to win the game, but their inability to get scores against the stout Jazz defenders kept the game out of reach.
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert Scores On Alley-Oop From Ingles During Jazz/Blazers Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert connected with Joe Ingles on an alley-oop during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers hosted the Jazz At Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. With 9:11 left in the third quarter, Ingles lobbed a ball to a...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz hold off Spurs late to get win minus Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz held off a late San Antonio Spurs run to get the win, 110-104. Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz needed other players to step up and the Jazz gave a great team effort to overpower the Spurs. To get the win Utah needed even more dominance from Rudy...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Rejects Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert rejected a layup by former Weber State star Damian Lillard during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers hosted the Jazz At Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. With 1:26 remaining in the first half, Lillard drove the...
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Playing without Donovan Mitchell, Jazz win with defense against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs, 110-104, in the first game of their two-game road trip without Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz knew that they were going to need a collective effort to make up for the fact that Donovan Mitchell was not going to be in the game. Mike Conley said as much Monday morning and pointed out that there is always a little more responsibility placed on their shoulders when a player of Mitchell’s caliber is not on the floor. So to see the way that the Jazz moved the ball and tried out a bunch of different looks against the Spurs was a great sign. The Jazz still managed to have six players score in double figures even without Mitchell on the floor, led by 23 points from Jordan Clarkson off the bench.
NBA

