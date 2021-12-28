ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elongated Dunes On Mars

SpaceRef
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese lovely linear dunes at Meroe Patera identified in Context Camera images that have...

spaceref.com

Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
scitechdaily.com

A Mars-Sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Extremely Close to Host Star – Its Year Is Less Than 10 Hours

The planetary nature of a Mars-sized object orbiting extremely closely to an M-dwarf star has been validated using the Penn State Habitable-zone Planet Finder (HPF). The planet, which was originally classified as a false positive in an automated search of data collected by the Kepler space telescope, is about half the size of Earth and is so close to its host star that it orbits in less than 10 hours. If it were orbiting a star the size of our sun it would be skimming the star’s corona—the aura of exceedingly hot plasma that extends out beyond the star’s surface! It is the smallest planet with an ultra-short period orbit known and could help astronomers understand how these rare planets form.
The Next Web

5 spectacular photos of the universe taken by telescopes

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It’s also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a...
SlashGear

This bizarre cube on the moon has everyone’s attention

A Chinese lunar rover has spotted something very odd on the moon, and scientist can’t agree on just what it is. A mystery cube-shaped object was spotted in the distance, and described as a “hut” according to Chinese-language site Our Space. China’s Yutu-2 rover is exploring the...
scitechdaily.com

Otherworldly Earth: This NASA Photo Isn’t Really Mars, It’s the Libyan Desert

The Libyan Desert is often cited as a Mars analogue. The vast Libyan Desert stretches toward the Mediterranean Sea, which itself fades into the horizon of this photograph. This highly oblique view of Northern Africa was taken by an External High-Definition Camera (EHDC) on the International Space Station (ISS). The burnt reds and oranges of the desert and the dark-toned mountains and plateaus contrast sharply with the bright blues of the sea and horizon; all stand out against the deep black of space. From this vantage point, Earth looks otherworldly. Were it not for the distinctive blue of the Mediterranean in the distance, it could be mistaken for Mars or the myriad desert planets of science fiction.
WDVM 25

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) — Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope 27 December, 2021 Update - Flying by the Moon

Yesterday the gimbaled antenna assembly (GAA) was released and today the James Webb Space Telescope will fly past the Moon and perform another mid-course correction. Shortly after 10 am EST on Dec. 26, the Webb team began the process of releasing the gimbaled antenna assembly, or GAA, which includes Webb's high-data-rate dish antenna. This antenna will be used to send at least 28.6 Gbytes of science data down from the observatory, twice a day. The team has now released and tested the motion of the antenna assembly -- the entire process took about one hour.
Phys.org

Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It's also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a process...
