This year's food costs have seen unprecedented increases, according to a recent Consumer Price Index Summary shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The government report reads that the all items index, which refers to the cost of goods and services overall, rose 6.8% between November of 2020 and November of this year, which is the largest 12-month cost increase since 1982. More specifically, the food index increased by 6.1%, with the increases being similar for buying groceries and dining out: paying for food to eat at home has become 6.4% more expensive, while food away from home has gotten 5.8% more costly. What does this mean for consumers?

