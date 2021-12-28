ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Family, missing person advocates react to missing man’s remains found in Branson

By Ashley Eddy, Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecGbA_0dXBUPUN00

BRANSON, Mo. – Family and friends of a missing man are receiving more answers Monday after the identification of human remains.

David Koenig’s remains were found last week on Fall Creek Road in Branson.

Police initiated a missing person investigation back in March 2020.

Officials said a man looking for deer antlers in the area found the human remains.

David’s mom, Tracy Koenig, tells OzarksFirst their family was heartbroken getting the news.

“My son was an incredible person,” Tracy said. “Literally larger than life. Not just physically, but in everything about him. He was a big, beautiful, gentle giant with a heart of gold.”

Man shot in Downtown Springfield

Tracy said her family would like to thank the community for all of their support and love.

“We appreciate them giving us some time and space at this time to heal quietly as a family,” said Tracy.

Those with Missouri Missing, an organization dedicated to supporting the families of the missing across the state, said they have kept up with David’s case.

“I think David’s mom Tracy was doing an amazing job,” said Maureen Reintjes, Executive Director of Communications for Missouri Missing. “She was doing everything we want to see the family do. Reaching out to media, getting searches organized, getting the public aware of the case. She did excellent.”

Reintjes said in any missing person case, even when the person is found, it doesn’t mean there is complete closure.

“They have an answer now, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have questions,” said Reintjes. “That doesn’t mean that they aren’t changed forever. Their lives never go back to the way it was before.”

She said it’s important to keep searching for someone even if they’re missing for an extended period.

A forensic pathologist determined there was no trauma and the death was not the result of foul play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

15-year-old from Ozark found safe

OZARK, Mo. – A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Ozark Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. The Ozarks Police Department says Zoe Sapp was last seen Tuesday evening at about 6:30 pm in Ozark, Mo. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is about 5’9 and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing red and […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Body identified in Pulaski County: Sheriff does not suspect foul play

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office has identified the deceased male from Saturday’s submerged vehicle as, Kurtis Harrison. Deputies say Harrison’s family has been notified. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation indicates an apparent medical incident prior to the incident. At this time, there is no expected foul play. On […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: A family member claims the two boys found alone in Nixa

UPDATE– A family member arrived at 8:15 a.m. to claim the boys. Nixa Police is still investigating the incident.  NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is needing the public’s help in identifying two young boys.   According to police, the boys were walking along the 800 block of South Main Street at 6:52 a.m. Thursday.   Both are […]
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Weather#Police#Human Remains#Ozarksfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Man shot in Downtown Springfield

Springfield, Mo. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in downtown Springfield Monday night. Springfield Police say the man was found on the fourth floor of the parking garage just west of Park Central Square around 10 p.m. Monday. The man who was shot was said to be in stable, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

1st case of omicron variant in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the 1st case of the omicron variant has been detected in Greene County Wednesday, December 29th. The health department says the variant has been present in Greene County since at least mid-December. The Health Department is waiting for more results of local genomic sequencing that […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Traffic at standstill on E Division Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Traffic on East Division Street is halted between Packer Road and U.S. 65 today for work on a rail crossing in that area. A break in a rail is slowing traffic on the tracks and repairs are requiring a halt to vehicle traffic on Division until about 4 p.m., according to city […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy