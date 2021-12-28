ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Saugerties surges past Troy

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Amsterdam College Showcase returned on Monday. Coaches from all different levels flocked to the Amsterdam High School gym, to watch matchups like the one between Troy and Saugerties.

The Flying Horses jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but Saugerties took over from there, cruising to a 58-35 win. Sage Fanelli led all scorers with 28 points for the Sawyers. Solaris Nunez led Troy with 7.

NEWS10 ABC

COVID tweaks Siena women’s basketball schedule

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s Siena Women’s Basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 at Manhattan and Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Niagara will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program. The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany dominated Union with eight players

The UAlbany women's basketball team, playing without five players due to COVID protocols, dominated Union 88-37 Tuesday night. The eight players who took the court all scored, led by Kayla Cooper's 25-point, 11-rebound double-double. None of the Great Danes played more than 27 minutes.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany men’s basketball contest postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany’s men’s basketball matchup against Bucknell, originally set to tip off Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m., has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the UAlbany program. The Great Danes and the Bison are looking to reschedule the game for a later date.  UAlbany will return to the hardwood […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Host teams win, highlight day one of Shen Holiday Classic

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over a two-day span in Halfmoon, 40 games will be played on three different courts. Varsity and junior varsity teams will take the floor. Boys and girls teams will be featured at the brand new Impact Athletic Center in the Shen Holiday Showcase. Both host teams, the Shenendehowa boys and girls […]
NEWS10 ABC

Siena men’s basketball game Sunday will not be played as scheduled

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday’s Siena Men’s Basketball home game vs. Canisius will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Canisius program. The Saints will return to action Friday when they travel to Iona for a 1 p.m. contest.   The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kasel named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ECHL announced today that Adirondack Thunder netminder Brandon Kasel has been named the League’s Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week. Kasel recorded his first professional shutout on Sunday night, making 33 saves in a 5-0 victory over the Worcester Railers. The Ithica, NY native is 2-0-0 on the season with […]
NEWS10 ABC

Journey to Beijing: No Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) — Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “Everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement as players to try […]
NEWS10 ABC

Boil water advisory lifted in North Troy

The boil water advisory has been lifted for North Troy and Lansingburgh residents. Troy’s Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory after a water main break on Northern Drive on December 27.
