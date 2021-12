The Purdue Boilermakers are Music City Bowl champions after beating the Tennessee Volunteers, 48-45, but the win didn't come without controversy. After Purdue scored first with a field goal in overtime, Tennessee had a chance to win after a 12-yard run set the team up with a first down on the 2-yard line. Three plays later, the Volunteers were a yard away and decided to go for the win rather than kick a game-tying field goal. While it appeared as though Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright crossed the goal line, officials ruled that his forward progress was stopped before he scored.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO