Public Safety

Community raises funds for family of gate attendant killed by driver

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said the driver left the...

WPFO

Community helps fund wheelchair accessible vehicle for Augusta family

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The community is rallying around a family in Augusta. The Smith family started a GoFundMe page for their daughter Emmalyn to raise money for a wheelchair accessible vehicle. "She was born with a chromosomal deletion and she isn't able to walk or crawl or anything so she...
AUGUSTA, ME
Daily Republican

Pinckneyville Community Hospital employees raise funds for Shop With a Cop

Employees at Pinckneyville Community Hospital held a wreath contest to raise money for the Perry County Sheriff's Department Shop with a Cop program. Workers from various departments created a variety of handmade wreaths. All PCH employees then voted for their favorite wreath by donating money toward the wreath of their choice; each $1 counted as one vote.
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
WBTV

Thousands raised to support family of CMPD officer killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the community have been lending their support to the family of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, as well as the department, following her death in a crash last week on Interstate 85. As of early Monday morning, GoFundMe fundraisers started by Back the Blue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
10TV

Community remembers Lithopolis family killed in apparent murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The house on Westview Terrance in Lithopolis would not have stood out among the rest, but that is no longer the case. On Wednesday, first responders found the bodies of 29-year-old Kiara Anderson and 30-year-old Joseph Anderson, as well as their kids, 5-year-old Joseph Anderson Jr. and 2-year-old Jeffery Anderson.
COLUMBUS, OH
KFVS12

Drunk driver who killed family given maximum sentence

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County Judge Joe Satterfield has sentenced a man who killed a family while driving drunk. According to a release from the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 59-year-old Benny Lynn Johnson crashed into 32-year-old Tiffini Santana, 10-year-old Phoenix Santana and 2-year-old Jackson Venneman. The group was...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
Virginian-Pilot

Haygood community raises money, honors 65-year-old Virginia Beach woman killed in armed robbery

A community of neighbors, friends, church family, and even strangers gathered at Haygood Shopping Center on Monday night to honor the memory of a 65-year-old woman killed during a robbery earlier this month. People gathered in the parking lot of the gas station where Annie May Smith was killed as Reverend Beth Givens of Haygood Methodist Church led the community in a moment of silence beside ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

GoFundMe effort closed after $609K raised for family of father, sons killed in Pa. Christmas fire

GoFundMe organizer Kristin Randazzo has closed the fundraiser for the surviving members of the King family in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Nearly $610,000 was raised in a couple of days after the house fire early on Christmas Day that took the lives of Eric King and two of his sons. King’s wife Kristin and their son Brady were able to escape the flames.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

