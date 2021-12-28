Community raises funds for family of gate attendant killed by driver

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Emotions were overflowing Thursday evening at the corner of Eugene and Mathison streets in Durham. “It’s just sad. It’s a lot going on in our city. Seems like the harder that we fight, the harder the streets fight back,” Seirra Sowell said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a leader in the Columbus Somali community is thanking the public for its support and asking for its help. The family of imam Dr. Mohamed Hassan Adam issued a statement Wednesday, calling Adam a “hero to all who knew him.” Adam was reported missing last week, and his […]
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The community is rallying around a family in Augusta. The Smith family started a GoFundMe page for their daughter Emmalyn to raise money for a wheelchair accessible vehicle. "She was born with a chromosomal deletion and she isn't able to walk or crawl or anything so she...
Employees at Pinckneyville Community Hospital held a wreath contest to raise money for the Perry County Sheriff's Department Shop with a Cop program. Workers from various departments created a variety of handmade wreaths. All PCH employees then voted for their favorite wreath by donating money toward the wreath of their choice; each $1 counted as one vote.
NEW BRITAIN – A local foundation has launched a donor advised fund in honor of a local couple who impacted the community prior to their passing. The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain (CFGNB) announced Wednesday it has established the Robert and Lauretta Hopko Memorial Fund, to honor the couple who passed.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of an East High School football player that was killed in a car wreck over the summer is calling on the community to help put the man responsible for the crash behind bars. Police said that Dehari Steele was driving under the influence when he crashed into Mason Hada. […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the community have been lending their support to the family of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, as well as the department, following her death in a crash last week on Interstate 85. As of early Monday morning, GoFundMe fundraisers started by Back the Blue...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The house on Westview Terrance in Lithopolis would not have stood out among the rest, but that is no longer the case. On Wednesday, first responders found the bodies of 29-year-old Kiara Anderson and 30-year-old Joseph Anderson, as well as their kids, 5-year-old Joseph Anderson Jr. and 2-year-old Jeffery Anderson.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family, friends and fellow officers gathered to say goodbye Wednesday morning to Louisville Metro Police officer Zachary Cottongim. Officer Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Saturday after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was a seven-year veteran with LMPD and leaves behind a wife and two young sons.
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County Judge Joe Satterfield has sentenced a man who killed a family while driving drunk. According to a release from the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 59-year-old Benny Lynn Johnson crashed into 32-year-old Tiffini Santana, 10-year-old Phoenix Santana and 2-year-old Jackson Venneman. The group was...
INDIANAPOLIS — Keondre' Davidson was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends and family when a man came to his north-side home and asked him to come outside. Davidson met the man on the night of May 12 in the driveway of the home in the 3700 block of North Salem Street, a neighborhood near West 38th and North Meridian streets.
Harris County - 15,000 people have already been charged with DWI's here in Harris County this year alone and that number is expected to skyrocket over the next couple of weeks. So what’s being done to keep people from driving drunk this holiday season? A family who knows the pain of losing loved ones in a tragic crash is speaking out.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore City FOP and Baltimore Police Department's Education and Training staffs are collecting donations to help Officer Keona Holley and her family, as she's fighting for life in Shock Trauma. The donations will turn into a Vista gift card to help Officer Holley and her...
Members of Sterling and the surrounding community came together Sunday to show support and raise money for the family of a fallen hero. The Factory Pub ‘n’ Grub offered breakfast with a minimum donation of $10 for those who came in. All proceeds will go to the family...
SPANISH FORK — A family of three from Spanish Fork was killed in a car accident while visiting relatives in Mexico. They have left behind family and a community who are in mourning this holiday season. Laura and Juan Aguado and their 15-year-old daughter Jaqueline, a student at American...
A community of neighbors, friends, church family, and even strangers gathered at Haygood Shopping Center on Monday night to honor the memory of a 65-year-old woman killed during a robbery earlier this month. People gathered in the parking lot of the gas station where Annie May Smith was killed as Reverend Beth Givens of Haygood Methodist Church led the community in a moment of silence beside ...
The family of a Bristol Township man is asking for the community's help in finding the person who struck him and fled the scene on Christmas Eve. John Dugan, 65, died after he was hit by a vehicle on State Road in the area of Fourth Avenue in Croydon about 5:10 p.m. Friday.
GoFundMe organizer Kristin Randazzo has closed the fundraiser for the surviving members of the King family in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Nearly $610,000 was raised in a couple of days after the house fire early on Christmas Day that took the lives of Eric King and two of his sons. King’s wife Kristin and their son Brady were able to escape the flames.
