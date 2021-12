Santa meet-and-greets across the United States will have looked very different this year as a result of Covid. The pandemic has taken its toll on Santas across the country, according to reports from industry organisations. Mall closures and a higher than normal loss of life have all taken their toll. Figures from the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas (IBRBS), an association representing Santas in the US, suggest 55 deaths among its Santas this year. Other groups of Santas have also reported deaths – both from Covid and because of old age.Carlo Klemm, a founder of Santa’s Last Ride,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO