NBA

Charlotte missed the Hornets. After 17 days away, this is why they’ve excited a city

By Roderick Boone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t blame them if it was a necessity to pull up the Spectrum Center on Google Maps in order to remember all the shortcuts and safely arrive on time. Exactly 17 days elapsed since the last time members of the Charlotte Hornets hopped in their expensive cars and navigated through...

Hornets Blitz Rockets in Dominating Return Home to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - There's no place like home. After a long and challenging six-game road swing, the Charlotte Hornets briefly returned home to Spectrum Center on Monday night and defeated the Houston Rockets, 123-99. "I thought we grew as a group on the road," Hornets head coach James Borrego said in his postgame press conference. "Through the highs and the lows of the road trip, we grew as a unit. We just knew that if we could come back home with some momentum, this is going to be a home-friendly environment for us moving forward. After tonight, [we have] 28 home games. You can feel the energy in the city, in the building. It's starting to move, there's a great momentum and our guys are feeding off of it. You can feel it from the start. I give our fans a ton of credit. I give our organization a ton of credit. Obviously, we've got to go on the road now so we've got to carry that with us."
Sam Farber: Hornets’ Depth Is a Big Reason For Their Success

The Hornets had no issues with the Huston Rockets on Monday, disposing of them 123-99 in what was their largest margin of victory of the season. Terry Rozier led the way for team in the win, dropping 27 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and 7-12 from beyond the arc, but the bench production led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Richards was once again a big part of the success in this one.
