Quakertown Community Remembers Father, 2 Sons Killed In Christmas Morning House Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – The woman who died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver has been identified as 36-year-old Brittany Metz. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. On December 25, 2021, at 3:49 pm, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner responded to light rail vs pedestrian crash at W. Florida Avenue and S. Acoma Street. Ms. Brittany Metz, DOB 02/01/1985, was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death is pending investigation.

