Quakertown, PA

Quakertown Community Remembers Father, 2 Sons Killed In Christmas Morning House Fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A community is coming together to help a family devastated by a fire that killed a Quakertown father and two of his sons early Christmas morning. The mother and another son made it to safety. We are hearing from a friend and fellow coach...

Delaware County Daily Times

Ruling issued in Quakertown fire deaths

The deaths of a Quakertown father and his two young sons during a Christmas Day blaze that destroyed their home have been ruled accidental. Following a Monday autopsy, officials determined Eric King, 41, and two of his sons, Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
raventribune.com

Family father and sons die: Christmas tree fire – Three killed

Tragedy strikes in Quakertown, USA While a family was sleeping in their home, a fire broke out on a Christmas tree. Any help for the father and his sons would be delayed. A father and two sons have been killed in a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania. The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed, but US media have reported that the fire may be rediscovered on the Christmas tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
