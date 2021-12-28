ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Built An AI Prosecutor Capable Of Identifying Crimes & Filing Charges

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttempting to evade the law just got a little harder. In China, researchers say they have created artificial intelligence that’s capable of reporting crimes and filing charges against suspects. The technology was built upon an existing AI tool used in the country by prosecutors to help assess a...

designtaxi.com

