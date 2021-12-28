ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ville Koivunen scored twice as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship. Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela also scored. Goalie Juha Jatkola made...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

