Man Shot, Wounded On Dan Ryan Expressway At 47th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Monday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At 8:22 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the northbound Dan Ryan at 47th Street for a shooting.

The Fire Department said the victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious and stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Bullet holes shattered the driver’s side window of a minivan at the scene.

Following the shooting, the northbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan were shut down at Garfield Boulevard, where traffic was diverted.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov .

As of Monday night, state police had responded to 260 shootings on Chicago area Cook County expressways this year.