Illinois State

Man Shot, Wounded On Dan Ryan Expressway At 47th Street

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Monday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At 8:22 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the northbound Dan Ryan at 47th Street for a shooting.

The Fire Department said the victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious and stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Bullet holes shattered the driver’s side window of a minivan at the scene.

Following the shooting, the northbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan were shut down at Garfield Boulevard, where traffic was diverted.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov .

As of Monday night, state police had responded to 260 shootings on Chicago area Cook County expressways this year.

Crook County
There is only one race that does this and it's definitely not White supremacists , you know , the so-called biggest threat to our nation.

CBS Chicago

Three Shot Through Window In Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men are recovering from injuries after they were shot through a window of a building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight near Kedzie and 63rd Street, police said. A witness told police they saw someone in a gray Dodge Durango firing several shots. One victim was hit in the back, and another was hit in the leg. A third man suffered a graze wound to the head. All three are expected to recover. So far no one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Defends Plans For New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending the city’s plans to move forward with a massive fireworks display along the Chicago River and lakefront in downtown Chicago on New Year’s Eve, despite surging COVID-19 cases in the city. The city will ring in the New Year on Friday night with what is billed as the largest fireworks display in the city’s history, with multiple displays going off along a 1.5-mile stretch of the Chicago River and the lakefront. Lightfoot said, because the city’s New Year’s Eve festivities are being held outdoors, and spread over such a large area, she’s confident the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COVID Closes UChicago Ingalls-Flossmoor Urgent Aid, Olympia Fields Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are two closings connected to the COVID outbreak. The Urgent Aid center at UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls-Flossmoor location is now closed. The hospital said it has to consolidate its resources because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Staff members will be moved to other urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park. Hospital officials will re-evaluate the closure every day or two. Also, the Olympia Fields Walmart is closed for cleaning and to restock. The megaretailer said it wants to help fight the rising COVID cases, o it’s bringing in a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. The closure will also help workers restock the shelves. It should be open Thursday morning.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond Set At $1 Million For 2 Men Charged In Oakbrook Center Shooting; Police Searching For Third Suspect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men have been charged in a shooting that took place at Oakbrook Center mall. Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32, appeared in court on Wednesday. CHARGES: Prosecutors charged Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32, with the Dec. 23 shooting at Oak Brook Center Mall @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Jsxfnovup0 — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) December 29, 2021 Lane is charged with one count of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Williams is charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side Condo

CHICAGO (CBS)– A visitation service is being held for the woman who was shot and killed in her Northwest Side apartment. CBS 2 reported the woman, Andris Wofford, 29, was found in a condo in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin. Police were called to a do a well-being check on her earlier this month. Former Chicago police officer Pierre Tyler is charged with Wofford’s murder. He is being held without bail. Monday’s visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home in Austin from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning, at the Greater St. John Bible Church” in Austin at 11 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family Wants Answers After Irene Chavez Dies In Custody At Grand Crossing District Police Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a woman who died in police custody recently was begging for answers Monday about her death and the hours leading up to it. Irene Chavez, 33, was arrested after some sort of misdemeanor at the Jeffery Pub, at 7401 S. Jeffery Blvd. in South Shore, in the early-morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 18. Just before 3:30 a.m., police said she attempted suicide inside the Grand Crossing (3rd) District station, and died at the hospital several hours later. Chavez’s sister, Iris Chavez, said she got a redacted police report and got stonewalled by detectives when she tried to find out more. “The Chicago Police Department is here to protect and serve, and that comes with taking care of the mental state of people that they take in,” Iris Chavez said. “I’m not quite sure what happened with my sister.” The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is investigating Chavez’s death. In a statement on Twitter, COPA said there is video of her arrest – but no video from inside the station. COPA Provides Update on Death of Ms. Irene Chavez While in Chicago Police Department 3rd District Custody pic.twitter.com/8jzSRcrlrb — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) December 27, 2021
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘Roseland Needs Help’: Community Bishop Pleads For Assistance After Shooting That Injured Two 18-Year-Olds

CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a lot of action at the Roseland post office Tuesday morning, and it had nothing to do with the mail. A neighborhood bishop is wondering when will the violence end.  CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports two people and six vehicles hit by gunfire there. Talking to community leaders in Roseland where the shooting happened Tuesday morning, they say the shootings there seem to be nonstop and while they want to make a difference, they said they can’t do it alone. “I need help. Roseland needs helps.” A call for help from Bishop Jerome Powell, who has been a church...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 Employees Sickened By Carbon Monoxide At River North Restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to a hazmat situation in a building in the city’s River North neighborhood Sunday night, officials confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to an eight story building at 59 W. Grand for the Level 1 Hazmat due to high carbon monoxide levels. The building is a mixed occupancy building. According to the Chicago Police Department, three restaurant employees were transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in by the Chicago Fire Department. Two of those people were in serious to critical condition and one was in fair to serious condition. India House, a restaurant located on the bottom floor of the building, confirmed it was closed due to an emergency situation. Firefighters requested People’s Gas to help deal with the situation.
CHICAGO, IL
