He’s never had a lesson, but this Yorktown 13-year-old is among the country’s top young golfers

A major part of Hampton Roads’ golf future recently became the present, and it has been displayed on the Golf Channel.

Yorktown’s Brandon Sipe made the most of a trip to southwestern Louisiana, winning the boys 13-and-under title at the Notah Begay III All Boys Jr. Golf National Championship from Nov. 13-15. The youngest player in a field of 30, he shot a 16-under-par 200 for 54 holes on a 5,968-yard course, Koasati Pines at Coushatta, to win by five strokes. Highlights were shown on a Golf Channel program and are on YouTube now.

“It was amazing,” said Sipe, a homeschooled seventh grader who said he’s never taken a formal golf lesson. “I’d never played that good before. I did shoot, like, 66s, but (never) that consistent, in a big tournament with all that pressure, with all those cameras.”

Juniorgolfscoreboard.com lists Sipe as the fourth-best player nationally in the 12th-grade class of 2027.

Sipe, a natural left-hander who’s a right-handed golfer, first raised a few eyebrows in the area when he was about 5. He would blast tennis balls well enough to impress the players on a Peninsula District champion boys team coached by his dad, Steve, a science teacher at Menchville High in Newport News.

Practicing with his father, Sipe — who started at age 2 — already was using a regular-size racket and tennis balls. But many tournaments in his age group were contested with smaller rackets and foam balls, which frustrated him.

“But then there was a golf event at my golf course, Kiln Creek, and I did it,” he said. “Then I did a camp and I enjoyed it. At first I was just playing for fun, and then I wanted to do good. I started playing tournaments at 8 1/2 and took it serious when I turned 9.

“I started shooting under par when I was 10. My average score was 35 or 34 in nine-hole tournaments.”

Steve Sipe, who occasionally caddies for his son, estimated that Brandon has won 98 of the 129 tournaments he has played, including a men’s open at Kiln Creek at age 12. He turned 13 on Oct. 20.

“His hand-eye coordination is superb,” Steve said. “His perfect two-handed backhand made the transition to golf relatively easy. He can even hit a ball out of the air.”

Big-time junior golf can get expensive. Steve Sipe said he and his wife, Claudia, don’t try to place their son in as many big events as some other highly skilled players. But Sipe qualified for the tournament named after Begay, a friend and former Stanford teammate of Tiger Woods, and shined under the bright lights.

“The good thing about Notah Begay: He would come up to everybody and talk to people,” Sipe said.

Steve Sipe said Brandon is a “visual learner” and “feel player” who picks up tips via video and on driving ranges. “He can shape shots around trees and between trees.”

The father and son recalled a practice round on Kiln Creek’s 18th hole when, after an errant drive, Sipe hit an approach around one pine tree and between two others, watched it bounce near the green and roll to 6 feet, setting up a birdie.

“He does repetition drills like he used to do in tennis,” Steve said. “He learns those shots real quick.”

Sipe has been playing with clubs 1 or 2 inches shorter than normal, though that should change soon.

“Playing with the bigger kids, they hit 9-iron (on approach shots) and he hits 5- or 4, but he’s putting them in the same spot,” Steve said.

Sipe is proud of being the youngest player at this year’s Middle Atlantic PGA Capital Cup, where he was on a Virginia team that opposed Maryland in a Ryder Cup-like format. He also was the youngest player to qualify for the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship, earning a ticket to Roanoke by shooting 72 at Bide-A-Wee in Portsmouth on July 6 to share the qualifying medal there with Jamestown High’s Austin Smith.

Sipe flew with Claudia to South America for the Christmas break. She was an athlete, too, having played center midfield for the Colombian women’s national soccer team in the 1990s.

“Mom grew up in Colombia,” he said. “When my grandmother died, my mom wasn’t able to go because of COVID. I’ve gone three or four times. My dad and I always speak English, and with my mom, I always speak Spanish.”

Sipe will return to competition in 2022. He has a 1.0 handicap, and if he can keep it that low, he could enter the qualifying phase of the 2022 U.S. Open.

“I also want to do the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior, all the stuff that I’ve got a lot of good competition in,” Sipe said.