Small jet plane crashes in neighborhood near El Cajon: authorities

EL CAJON, Calif. – A small jet plane crashed Monday night in a neighborhood in unincorporated El Cajon, the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Pepper Drive and North 2nd Street, located to the east of SR-67 and to the north of Interstate 8. Not much is yet known about the plane or the circumstances of the crash, but the sheriff’s officials say it was in the flight path to Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

“There are unknown injuries at this time,” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

Video from OnScene.TV and Sideo shows firefighters on the ground dousing the flaming remnants of an aircraft with water. As of about 9 p.m., the fire was reportedly out, sheriff’s officials said in a tweet.

Officials also say debris from the crash took down several power lines in the area. As of 8 p.m., more than 2,500 SDG&E customers were without power in the area of El Cajon, impacting the communities of Lakeside, Bostonia and Granite Hills, a company outage map shows.

The bulk of the outages are estimated to be repaired by 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the company.

“As you can see, the power line that is to our right here extends all the way down the roadway,” Lakeside Fire Protection District Chief Don Butz said. “The final impact, it appears two poles were taken out and wires were dropped to the ground, so that’s what shorted out the power.”

Authorities are asking travelers to avoid the area near Pepper Drive from Mollison Avenue east to Pepper Hill Drive as a result of the “developing situation.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash and will handle the investigation .

