Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ville Koivunen scored twice as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.

Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela also scored.

Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves.

Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.

After Monday’s games, Finland led the Group A standings with six points from two regulation wins, followed by Canada (three points), Germany (two points), the Czech Republic (one point) and Austria (zero points).

Also in Edmonton, Alexander Blank scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Germany defeated the Czech Republic 2-1.

Blank scored at 1:20 of the extra frame to give the Germans (1-1) their first win of the tournament.

Blank opened the scoring at 24:29 of the second period, but Jan Mysak tied it just over 10 minutes later.

Florian Bugl made 39 saves for Germany.

Jan Bednar stopped 30 shots for the Czech Republic (0-2).

At Red Deer, Alberta, Danila Yurov had a goal and an assist as Russia beat Switzerland 4-2 in Group B.

Pavel Tyutnev scored late in the first period as Russia (1-1) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

Dmitri Zlodeyev and Matvei Michkov also scored for Russia.

Attilio Biasca and Fabian Ritzmann scored for Switzerland (0-1).

Also at Red Deer, Jesper Wallstedt made 48 saves to lead Sweden to a 3-0 win over Slovakia.

Theodor Niederbach opened the scoring for Sweden (2-0) 6:25 into the first period.

Albert Sjoberg made it 2-0 6:50 into the second, and Daniel Ljungman capped the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Simon Latkoczy stopped 24 shots for Slovakia (0-2).

Sweden’s Leo Loof was given a match penalty for his checking to the head of Slovakia’s Simon Nemec.

After Monday’s games, Sweden led Group B with six points from two wins, followed by the United States (three points) and Russia (three points). Switzerland and Slovakia had yet to register a point.