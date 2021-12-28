Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ prison sentence will be reconsidered Jan. 13

UPDATE: Another rally in support of Aguilera-Mederos is scheduled for Dec. 20 in Denver. (CBS4) – A rally is being planned for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced on Dec. 13 to more than a century in prison. The “Justice for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos” rally is planned for Dec. 27. Organizers with Colorado Sin Fronteras said rally participants will meet in the parking lot of the Park-and-Ride at 84th and Interstate 25 about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. They will then caravan to the Jefferson County Courthouse to rally throughout the day. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) More than than 1.5 million people have signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served. The sentence has sparked a lot of reaction due to its length. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison after being convicted of 27 counts in the fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 70 in Lakewood in April 2019. Four people were killed in the crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of vehicular homicide, assault and recklessness — due partly because he bypassed a runaway truck ramp — instead swerving into stopped traffic on Interstate 70.

