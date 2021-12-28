ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ prison sentence will be reconsidered Jan. 13

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLDEN — A truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Only A Handful Of People Attended March For Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Held In Denver, To Call For Reduction In 110-Year Sentence

(CBS4) – About eight people turned out for a march at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. He’s the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos lost the brakes on his commercial vehicle as he descended from the mountains. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Aguilera#The Associated Press 2021#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
KIII TV3

Rally calls for reduction of 110-year prison sentence for I-70 crash

DENVER — A rally calling for a reduction of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-year prison sentence for a deadly April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 took place outside the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday. Aguilera-Mederos was 23 when he crashed into stopped traffic near Lakewood after his brakes failed, killing four...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

‘Justice For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ Rally Planned The Week After Christmas

UPDATE: Another rally in support of Aguilera-Mederos is scheduled for Dec. 20 in Denver. (CBS4) – A rally is being planned for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced on Dec. 13 to more than a century in prison. The “Justice for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos” rally is planned for Dec. 27. Organizers with Colorado Sin Fronteras said rally participants will meet in the parking lot of the Park-and-Ride at 84th and Interstate 25 about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. They will then caravan to the Jefferson County Courthouse to rally throughout the day. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) More than than 1.5 million people have signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served. The sentence has sparked a lot of reaction due to its length. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison after being convicted of 27 counts in the fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 70 in Lakewood in April 2019. Four people were killed in the crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of vehicular homicide, assault and recklessness — due partly because he bypassed a runaway truck ramp — instead swerving into stopped traffic on Interstate 70.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Millions Sign Petition Seeking Clemency For Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Sentenced To 110 Years In Fiery, Fatal Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many in the South Florida community are reacting after a Colorado judge sentenced a Cuban migrant on Monday to 110 years in prison for what they believe was not his fault and millions have signed an online petition seeking clemency or commutation. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, is a truck driver was convicted in October of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver. The “huge sentence” is raising more than just eyebrows and many Cubans in South Florida who know Aguilera-Mederos say he does not deserve it. That it was...
MIAMI, FL
rockydailynews.com

Houston Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Pardon Demand

The League of United Latin American Citizens, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that calls itself the “largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States,” has weighed in on behalf of trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who’s been sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rockydailynews.com

Aguilera-Mederos sentencing puts mandatory minimum laws back in spotlight

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 3.4 million people have signed a petition calling for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to receive clemency or have his sentence shortened. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison earlier this week in a 2019 crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people. He said the...
DENVER, CO
arvadapress.com

New developments in Aguilera-Mederos case

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, sentenced to 110 years in prison for a deadly I-70 crash that took the lives of four people, will receive a resentencing hearing on Jan. 13. On Dec. 27, Judge A. Bruce Jones set the resentencing hearing date. Jones called on the defense and prosecution to file resentencing memos with the court by Jan. 10.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

‘Justice For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’: Family Members Hold Rally To Call For Clemency

DENVER (CBS4)  – Family members joined the legal team of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday morning to call on Gov. Jared Polis to reduce his sentence. Aguilera-Mederos crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide and sentenced to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) “The sentencing judge in the case has publicly stated that he would likely not have imposed the sentence but was forced to follow Colorado mandatory sentencing laws, which require...
LAKEWOOD, CO
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian supports Colorado truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after taking a ‘deep dive’ into the case

There is no stopping Kim Kardashian when she gets invested in an unjust cause. A truck driver by the name of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been making headlines since he was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Dec. 13 after the brakes on his tractor-trailer failed in 2019. In a terrifying and tragic accident, Aguilera-Mederos lost control on Interstate 70 outside of Lakewood, Colorado which led to a fiery crash that involved 28 vehicles, killing four, and injuring dozens. After doing a “deep dive” into the case, Kardashian tagged the Governor of Colorado on social media, in hopes that he “do the right thing.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy