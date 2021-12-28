ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after fight at Kingsport gas station

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a man was arrested after a fight at a Kingsport gas station spilled into Eastman Road on Christmas morning.

Police officers responded to Zoomer’s at 1673 Fort Henry Drive just before 9 a.m. and found two men fighting in the middle of Eastman Road, according to a Kingsport Police Department report. Police say one man, identified as Mark Forbes, had a silver ratchet in his hand and was advancing toward the other man, who police identified as Michael Thomas.

Officers spoke with the store clerk who said that Forbes had parked and got out of his vehicle when Thomas said he liked Forbes’ car. Forbes then insulted the man for being “homeless” and a “bum” and went inside the store, the clerk said.

According to the police report, after Forbes walked out of the store, he yelled more insults at Thomas. Thomas threw down a cup of coffee and was tackled by Forbes, who punched Thomas several times in the head, according to police.

“At some point someone grabbed a nearby broom and was using it to hit the other person with,” the police report states.

Police say a bystander then stepped in, but Forbes threw him to the ground, dislocating his right shoulder.

“Thomas then ran towards the street and told Forbes to come fight him,” the report states. “Forbes got a ratchet out of the trunk of his vehicle and followed Thomas to the street.”

Forbes was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.

