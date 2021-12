When the Miami Dolphins defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday at Caesars Superdome, they etched their name into the NFL history books. This win marked the seventh in a row for the Dolphins, as they continue their stretch of dominance. They’ve done so after losing seven straight prior to this winning streak, making them the first team in league history to lose seven in a row and win seven in a row in the same season, according to ESPN.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO