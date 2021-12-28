ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise Ship COVID-19 Outbreak: CDC Investigates 68 Ships For Coronavirus Cases

By Dane Enerio
 2 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating nearly 70 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks aboard the vessels. A total of 68 cruise ships were given a yellow classification under the CDC's color-coded testing status, which meant they either entered an investigation threshold for coronavirus cases, failed to submit...

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
