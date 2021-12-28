ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

David Ferrer: Handling pressure well most important thing for Emma Raducanu

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former world No. 3 David Ferrer believes the bright future is ahead of Emma Raducanu but acknowledged that handling the pressure won't be easy for the 19-year-old following her stunning US Open victory. "She has a great future, but the most important thing is to handle the pressure because it won't...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Ferrer: "For Roger Federer is a problem to skip the Australian Open"

David Ferrer commented on the current moment of men's tennis, divided by the Big Three, struggling with injuries and other problems, which demonstrate their strength in big tournaments (especially Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, given the long absence of Roger Federer, who however, he did not disappoint the expectations in the few games played in 2021), and the new generation which is taking up more and more space.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

David Ferrer makes SHOCKING claims! Predicts ‘this’ old compatriot will win the Australian Open!

Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of our generations. Despite achieving huge success everywhere he has played, the French Open is definitely his strongest tournament, with the Spaniard having won the title 13 times. However, one tournament he has not had a lot of success in is the Australian Open, having won the title only once in 2009.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Philippoussis
The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s improbable glory marks year of changing eras in tennis

Just 68 days separated the sight of Emma Raducanu breathing despairingly on Court One and covering her eyes in disbelief at Flushing Meadows, but it is hard to imagine another patch of time so improbably defiant. Long after the adrenaline stopped pumping and the blood dried from her knee, the heights she scaled as an 18-year-old this summer gone stands alone for its incredulity.The plain records could never quite explain the preposterousness of it all. Yes, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win in the Open era; the first woman in history to win a grand slam at just...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Sky Sports#Wimbledon
Tennis World Usa

David Ferrer: Rafael Nadal has chance to win Australian Open

2013 French Open runner-up David Ferrer believes Rafael Nadal has a shot at winning the Australian Open. Nadal, 35, ended his 2021 season in August to focus on recovering from a foot issue. Nadal has missed the last two Grand Slams but he is expected to return to Grand Slam action at Melbourne Park.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Former Top 5 comments on Rafael Nadal's status

Rafael Nadal has not played an official match since last August, when he surrendered to Lloyd Harris in Washington. The foot injury affected the Spanish veteran's 2021, who was limited to just seven official tournaments. Despite having posted a couple of trophies on his beloved clay court, the Majorcan was...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Venus and Serena Williams Twin in Little White Dresses and Matching Sneakers

Though they may be grown now, Venus and Serena Williams showed off their twinning style skills. Venus posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with her sister Serena in nearly-matching outfits. The sisters wore a white mini dress with quarter-length sleeves and eyelet detailing throughout. The athletes kept their looks simple. Venus added a thin necklace to her look while Serena added aviator sunglasses and a bracelet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) The tennis stars kept the twinning up with similar sneakers. Venus wore bright white leather kicks with her dress while Serena added white sneakers...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy