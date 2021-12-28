Monday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. It'll be very cold with freezing temperatures even impacting the coast. Areas of freezing fog possible too for some inland valleys. More wintry weather arrives tomorrow with rain and snow.
As of 6:30 AM temperatures were a bit cooler than Wednesday morning. Most of the Big Country waking up to the mid to upper 40s with a few areas in the upper 30s. Today will be a pretty quiet day weather wise, with temperatures sitting on the mild side in the mid to upper 70s.
We have the potential for a strong storm or two going into this evening, but we expect showers with possible rumbles of thunder. Warm, wet and windy conditions for Tuesday in Kentucky!. Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST. Scattered showers are possible today and Wednesday, with the potential...
PHOENIX — The next big winter storm is on the way!. Expect more rain, snow and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the mix Thursday and Friday across Arizona. Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers throughout the day today. Then, rain chances will...
A New Year’s Eve storm is in the forecast from the National Weather Service. According to the weather service, the storm will begin Friday night and continue through Saturday. Temperatures will drop below freezing early Saturday morning and remain subfreezing through Monday afternoon, the weather service said. Wind chills...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch your full forecast above. Still a few lingering downpours producing occasional heavy rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and remaining warm & muggy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances ranging between 40 to 50%. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT |...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt more like late spring instead of late December with temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s with showers moving through portions of the viewing area as of 5 a.m. Rain chances will be higher along with a very low threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The better odds of stronger storms will likely be later in the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to near 80. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to be alerted if any advisories are issued.
Rain will be likely, off and on, over the next several days as the region will be mired in a soggy pattern of rainy and mild weather. We should get about 0.50 – 0.75″ with the rain before New Year’s Eve, then about another 1.25″ or so over the weekend.
WEATHER AWARE- The big picture Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning. THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE Thursday, storms will have the potential […]
The National Weather Service (NWS) wants everyone to be weather-aware Wednesday night as severe storms move into the area. Following this week’s storms, we may see some snow showers. What to Know:. The peak times for severe weather are until 10pm Wednesday night. The primary hazards are straight-line winds,...
Following a Wednesday full of active and often turbulent weather in the southeastern U.S., more severe weather could be on the way. Lines of thunderstorms are expected to move across northern Alabama and Georgia during the day on Thursday. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected. These storms will shift...
