Monday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Monday storm is winding down, but we aren’t done with...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

KDRV

Wednesday, December 29th Evening Weather

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. It'll be very cold with freezing temperatures even impacting the coast. Areas of freezing fog possible too for some inland valleys. More wintry weather arrives tomorrow with rain and snow.
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Quiet Thursday, active weather for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

We have the potential for a strong storm or two going into this evening, but we expect showers with possible rumbles of thunder. Warm, wet and windy conditions for Tuesday in Kentucky!. Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST. Scattered showers are possible today and Wednesday, with the potential...
ENVIRONMENT
#Pinpoint Weather
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

Patchy light rain and a bit of fog tonight, but we just might be able to sneak through to a nice evening for New Year's Eve. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Last winter storm of 2021 on the way!

PHOENIX — The next big winter storm is on the way!. Expect more rain, snow and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the mix Thursday and Friday across Arizona. Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers throughout the day today. Then, rain chances will...
PHOENIX, AZ
wyandottedaily.com

Winter storm in forecast for New Year’s Eve

A New Year’s Eve storm is in the forecast from the National Weather Service. According to the weather service, the storm will begin Friday night and continue through Saturday. Temperatures will drop below freezing early Saturday morning and remain subfreezing through Monday afternoon, the weather service said. Wind chills...
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Wet weather continues today

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch your full forecast above. Still a few lingering downpours producing occasional heavy rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and remaining warm & muggy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances ranging between 40 to 50%. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT |...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt more like late spring instead of late December with temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s with showers moving through portions of the viewing area as of 5 a.m. Rain chances will be higher along with a very low threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The better odds of stronger storms will likely be later in the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to near 80. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to be alerted if any advisories are issued.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says we'll see grey skies and fog to start but the heavier rain is gone in NYC. Expect a high of 48 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Storm Alert Night for most of North Georgia as a line of strong to severe storms will move over the area from 10pm to 3am. Here is the latest.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Rainy pattern persists through the weekend

Rain will be likely, off and on, over the next several days as the region will be mired in a soggy pattern of rainy and mild weather. We should get about 0.50 – 0.75″ with the rain before New Year’s Eve, then about another 1.25″ or so over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

WEATHER AWARE: Storms continuing Thursday and through the New Year

WEATHER AWARE- The big picture Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning. THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE Thursday, storms will have the potential […]
ENVIRONMENT

