Monday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt more like late spring instead of late December with temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s with showers moving through portions of the viewing area as of 5 a.m. Rain chances will be higher along with a very low threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The better odds of stronger storms will likely be later in the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to near 80. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to be alerted if any advisories are issued.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO