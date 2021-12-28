ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

New Castle Collection Dooney & Bourke Bag Arrives, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Returning to Disneyland, Mickey’s PhilharMagic May Receive Upgrades & Coco Scene in Tokyo, and More: Daily Recap (12/27/21)

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Disneyland#Daily Recap#Coffee Tea#Disneyland Resort Fantasy#Philharmagic#Coco#Dooney Bourke#Vault Collection
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Cast Members Freak Out at Guest’s Mickey Ears While Performing

One of the best parts about visiting Walt Disney World is that the Parks are full of fun performers and Cast Members that can make a good day a great one. Although parades have not yet fully returned to Walt Disney World, we do know that Festival of Fantasy is on its way back to Magic Kingdom. Until then, Guests can enjoy daily cavalcades, which have different Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and the Fab 5, or the Disney princesses and more saying hello to Guests. These cavalcades almost act as if they are mini parades which run quite often, and during them, Guests can sometimes get interactions from the characters!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

Guest Skips Entire Queue Using Magical Disney Secret

Disney World offers Guests so many rides, shows, and attractions that Guests can often be overwhelmed with the number of choices. Over the years, Walt Disney World has built up an impressive collection of fun and exciting experiences. Rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarves Mine Train, and the infamous Splash Mountain are staples of the Disney Parks both domestic and international. Because of the success of these attractions, however, the lines for each of these rides can be quite lengthy.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allears.net

Are Guests CANCELING Their Stays At Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel?

We’re less than three months away from the grand opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel in Disney World, and we’re getting excited!. As Disney continues to share more details about the experience, we learn about what we’ll eat, what we’ll do, and what our schedule will be while “onboard” the Halcyon starcruiser. It’s a highly anticipated offering, and when reservations opened in October, many guests jumped on the opportunity. However, since then there has been a bit of confusion!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

5 Reasons Why You SHOULDN’T Stay at a Disney World Hotel Next Year

Disney World Resort hotels can be really convenient (and beautiful!) places to stay while visiting Disney World. If you’re feeling pressured to stay at a Disney World hotel, the truth is that you don’t HAVE to, and in fact, there may be some reasons why you shouldn’t!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Big Snowfall Hits Disney Park Leaving Guests Stunned

If you are visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you are likely not going to see much snow hit the ground, unless it is combined with soap. But, there are other Disney Parks around the world that do have snow hit, and as long as there is not a snowstorm involved, it is quite stunning.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2022

Disney World sometimes closes rides, attractions, and restaurants for changes and scheduled maintenance. We keep track of the refurbishments schedule and let you know every week what’s going to be closed in the parks and hotels. But now that a new year isn’t too far away (first of all, how did that happen so fast??) we’re taking a look at everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World in 2022. Some of these closures are on the calendar already, and others have just been announced as happening sometime in the year. It’s a LONG list, so buckle up!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Guest Stopped By a Security Dog Caught on Video

No matter what Disney Park you attend, there are many measures put in place to ensure your safety. Guests who visit a Disney Park will go through metal detectors and have their bags searched before entry. In addition, special K-9 security units add an extra layer of safety for Guests as they enter the Park.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy