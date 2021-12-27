ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Parents Charged After 13-Year-Old Shoots, Kills 5-Year-Old Brother In Penn Hills

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed by his older brother are now facing charges. Thomas Wolfe and Sara Gerwig have both been charged with endangering...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai’Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai’Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Centre Daily

Teen shoots 5-year-old brother because boy was jumping on bed, Pennsylvania cops say

A 13-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide in a November shooting that killed his 5-year-old brother, Pennsylvania police said. The teen was charged as an adult initially because the state’s law does not allow criminal homicide charges to be filed directly in juvenile court, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to McClatchy News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

‘Chased Him Right To His Damn Grave’: Grandmother Outraged At Boynton Beach PD After 13-Year-Old Killed Riding Dirt Bike

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy they said was killed after being chased by police for riding his dirt bike. Police claim Stanley Davis Jr. was riding his dirt bike recklessly, which is what prompted an officer to try and make a traffic stop. The department didn’t elaborate beyond saying the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy. Davis’ grandmother places the blame squarely on the shoulders of Boynton Beach PD. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave, and figured he’s just another Black boy, ain’t nothing is going to be done,” said Tina Hunter. “That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that wave been having problems for all these damn years.” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory gave his condolences to the family, but said he couldn’t answer any questions about how the crash happened because the Florida Highway Patrol case is currently open.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wolfe
WSFA

Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mother of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland has been arrested for murder in connection to her daughter’s death. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed that Kristy Hoskins was arrested Tuesday. According to authorities, Kamarie Holland was abducted by Jeremy Williams in the early hours of Dec....
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
CBS DFW

Garland Police ID Suspected Shooter In Triple Murder, Searching For 14-Year-Old Abel Elias Acosta

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26. Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him. “It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information,” Garland Police said. Acosta is facing a capital murder charge. Abel Elias Acosta (credit:...
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kdka
KOCO

Teen charged with shooting death of Tulsa 13-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — A teen has been charged with the shooting death of a Tulsa 13-year-old. A 19-year-old has now been charged after a teen was shot and killed in Tulsa. On Tuesday, Christian Harrison was charged in federal court after police say that Harrison shot a 13-year-old multiple times last week.
TULSA, OK
Wave 3

Louisville man accused of shooting, killing 3-year-old charged with manslaughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After allegedly shooting and killing a 3-year-old girl in southwest Louisville, a man is facing a federal manslaughter charge. Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020. According to the coroner who identified the child after her death, the shooting occurred on Lees Lane, but the 3-year-old lived in New Albany.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Miami Herald

6-year-old comes to school covered in glass after dad’s hit-and-run crash, PA cops say

A father was arrested after fleeing a crash he caused to drop off his son at school, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers were tipped off by the principal at Clark Elementary School in Erie County, where a 6-year-old boy was dropped off around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. State police said in a news release the boy was “covered in glass and had a laceration on his head.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

13-year-old boy dead after west Tulsa shooting

UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 13-year-old boy who was shot Wednesday night at a west Tulsa apartment complex has died. He was shot multiple times during an altercation between two groups at the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and Highway 75 around 6 p.m. yesterday. The boy died...
TULSA, OK
Port Arthur News

Suspect in Monday shooting that killed 22-year-old faces murder charge

Port Arthur police say one of the victims from Monday’s shooting in Port Arthur has been identified as a potential shooter and charged with murder. Stephen Angelle, 21, was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility after he was taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound just before 1 p.m.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
news9.com

13-Year-Old Killed In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Say

Tulsa police have confirmed that a juvenile victim who was shot at the Park View Terrace Apartments on Wednesday night has died. According to police, the victim, who was 13-years-old, died after being transported to the hospital. Police say the shooing took place after a verbal altercation broke out among...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy