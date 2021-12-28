Opinion: It's possible to beat financial stress this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The numbers are our and we know holiday shopping was up. We also know that many families are struggling financially, which means many use credit cards to cover holiday costs. It’s the most magical time of the year, that is until the bills come and we realize the damage we’ve done. So how do we get our finances back on track in 2022 after the holiday season comes to an end? “Every financial decision is based on emotion and during the holidays we get really super-heated with emotions,” said Paul Oster. Oster is from the credit repair firm...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 HOURS AGO