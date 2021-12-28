ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It's possible to beat financial stress this holiday season

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the joy and togetherness the holiday season brings to so...

www.detroitnews.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Credit Conundrums: Paying Off The Holiday Debt Into The New Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The numbers are our and we know holiday shopping was up. We also know that many families are struggling financially, which means many use credit cards to cover holiday costs. It’s the most magical time of the year, that is until the bills come and we realize the damage we’ve done. So how do we get our finances back on track in 2022 after the holiday season comes to an end? “Every financial decision is based on emotion and during the holidays we get really super-heated with emotions,” said Paul Oster. Oster is from the credit repair firm...
CBS Sacramento

Demand for COVID Tests Increase As Omicron Surge, Holiday Season Overlap

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — COVID-19 testing sights are seeing a significant increase in demand for tests amid the holiday season and because of the spread of the Omicron variant. The parking lot at Cal Expo was full Wednesday with residents attempting to get tested ahead of New Year’s Eve. “If we get the test in time and everything works out, we can move on,” said Thana Paguyo. Thana waited at Cal Expo as Sacramento County hustled to distribute tests. “We set up an appointment for 2 o’clock and we drove out at 4:02, so it took about two hours,” said Christopher Paguyo. On Wednesday, it was the Paguyo...
ksmu.org

Manage Stress During the Holidays

Even if you love this time of year, it comes with extra demands and stresses that can be crushing. Rhonda Lesley, director of the Counseling Center at Missouri State University, offers many manageable tips for coping with stress and prioritizing your mental well-being during the holiday season. "Around the holidays...
Footwear News

More Than a Third of Americans Took on Debt This Holiday Season

More Americans took on debt this holiday season than in 2020, according to a new survey by LendingTree. From making travel plans to purchasing gifts for loved ones, more than a third of American consumers (36%) incurred holiday debt this season up from 31% in 2020. This year, borrowers owe an average of $1,249, down 10% from $1,381 last season, LendingTree found. And while most holiday borrowers with debt put it on their credit cards (62%), nearly 40% of Americans used buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing for holiday gifts this year. This is up slightly from 37% in 2020, reported LendingTree....
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Share Their Top Tips To De-Stress After The Holiday Season

Ah, the holidays: Full of family, food and festivities. But you know what they’re also full of? Stress. Tis the season to be jolly, sure, but it’s also filled with holiday whirlwinds — gift shopping, parties, decorations and more. And when those holiday to-dos are coupled with the regular stresses of life, experts say it can take a toll on your health.
expressnews.com

Commentary: For more joy this holiday season, manage holiday stress.

The holiday season can be full of joy and excitement, but it can also be very stressful. With to-do lists growing longer than ever, it can get overwhelming and steal holiday cheer. But all of us can take actions to make it through this time of year without feeling (and acting) like the Grinch.
Neuroscience News

1 in 5 Parents Say Their Holiday Stress Level Negatively Affects Their Child’s Enjoyment of the Season

Summary: A new study reveals how parental stress impacts the holiday season for children. One in five parents say their children have unrealistic expectations for the season, while one in four parents admit to setting overly idealistic expectations for themselves to ensure a perfect holiday. Mothers become more stressed by holiday preparations than fathers.
thechronicle-news.com

Mom & Dad's Holiday Stress a Downer for Kids, Poll Finds

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many parents want to make the holiday season magical for their kids, but for some the stress they feel trying to live up to that ideal may actually be doing the opposite. A poll from Michigan Medicine found that about one in five...
Jonathan E

How To Get Through December Without Debt

According to the Harvard Business Review, which conducted a survey on the topic last year, nearly 22% of respondents said they went into debt over the holidays, due to overspending and underbudgeting. Given the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions and gathering restrictions that have dampened traditional holiday plans for many of us, that number is probably even higher in “normal” years.

