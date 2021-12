As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been medically cleared to return to the ring after years on the shelf with injuries. Waltman announced back at the conclusion of 2020 that he had been cured of Hepatitis C, and that he was planning on going under the knife for knee surgery to repair a torn ACL from 2008. The surgery was a success and now that he is finished with rehab, Waltman took to WWE’s The Bump to express interest in a return to the ring.

