ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

At-home COVID testing shortage creating problems across country, Tri-State

By Ryan Witry
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYi4Q_0dXBMUcK00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- From toys and gifts, to record warm temperatures , the Tri-State had plenty to celebrate over the Christmas weekend. But one thing that likely didn’t find its way into many stockings hung neatly with care? At home COVID-19 testing kits.

How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

With the Omicron variant causing a surge in cases, the demand for testing has also surged- but the availability of over-the-counter testing kits hasn’t been able to meet that demand. As Deaconess Health reported an uptick in testing demand, Eyewitness News traveled to several retailers but only found two at-home tests across five different stores.

Kentucky State Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) says states cant “keep hammering ‘tests, tests, tests’ if we don’t have tests.” But on Monday, Pres. Biden told governors that states would have to step up efforts, saying “there is no federal solution.”

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

Indeed, experts including IUPUI assistant professor Peter Federman says states have largely driven their own COVID policies, whether they chose to take “much of the control” or rather it was “left to them” to do with it “what they will.”

Sen. Mills says he expects COVID, and testing, to be one of the priorities when lawmakers return to Frankfort in the new year. But what are people to do if they’re experiencing COVID symptoms? Dr. David Schultz from Evansville Primary Care says people should still seek out testing, whether it be over-the-counter or from local hospitals and labs.

If that’s not available- Dr. Schultz says people should quarantine for at least five to seven days before considering a return to work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

COVID-19 tests in high demand heading into New Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New Year’s Eve is typically known for its fun parties and family gatherings; but when it comes to COVID-19, health officials say to not let your guard down. If you have a runny nose or sore throat before heading out, the Chief Medical Officer of Deaconess Clinic says getting tested can […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Evansville, IN
Coronavirus
Evansville, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Frankfort, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Mills
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois starts using a SMART health card

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – New updates to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Vax Verify immunization portal now includes use of the SMART™ Health Card. The SMART™ Health Card allows users to download a QR code, which individuals can use to easily confirm a their COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events, and other locations. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State#Covid#Cdc#Weather#The Tri State#Omicron#Deaconess Health#Eyewitness News#Iupui#Evansville Primary Care
WEHT/WTVW

If you had COVID-19 before, you might get it again

INTERNATIONAL (WEHT) – Unlike some diseases, it seems as if Coronavirus might be an exception to the “infected once, never again” rule. This new surge in cases throughout the globe comes as a new study suggests that having COVID-19 in the past might cause a COVID survivor to fall ill with COVID once more. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy