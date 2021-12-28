At-home COVID testing shortage creating problems across country, Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- From toys and gifts, to record warm temperatures , the Tri-State had plenty to celebrate over the Christmas weekend. But one thing that likely didn’t find its way into many stockings hung neatly with care? At home COVID-19 testing kits.

With the Omicron variant causing a surge in cases, the demand for testing has also surged- but the availability of over-the-counter testing kits hasn’t been able to meet that demand. As Deaconess Health reported an uptick in testing demand, Eyewitness News traveled to several retailers but only found two at-home tests across five different stores.

Kentucky State Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) says states cant “keep hammering ‘tests, tests, tests’ if we don’t have tests.” But on Monday, Pres. Biden told governors that states would have to step up efforts, saying “there is no federal solution.”

Indeed, experts including IUPUI assistant professor Peter Federman says states have largely driven their own COVID policies, whether they chose to take “much of the control” or rather it was “left to them” to do with it “what they will.”

Sen. Mills says he expects COVID, and testing, to be one of the priorities when lawmakers return to Frankfort in the new year. But what are people to do if they’re experiencing COVID symptoms? Dr. David Schultz from Evansville Primary Care says people should still seek out testing, whether it be over-the-counter or from local hospitals and labs.

If that’s not available- Dr. Schultz says people should quarantine for at least five to seven days before considering a return to work.

