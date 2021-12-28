ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Give yourself some ‘paychecks’ for retirement

Gettysburg Times
 2 days ago

During your working years, you’ve probably met the costs of living through your...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Paycheck
Kiplinger

My 5-Minute Retirement Plan

The most common mistake people make when planning their retirement is assuming that the way wealth was created is the same way they should hold wealth in retirement, with the added twist of being more conservative. Popular belief suggests that as you age, the level of risk an investor takes...
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

6 retirement planning mistakes I hear clients make all the time

I'm a financial planner, and I often hear retirement planning mistakes from my clients. Sometimes, people will tell me it's too soon to start saving, or that their employer's 401(k) match won't make a difference. Or, they'll say they can withdraw cash from their savings, and that they need to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
etftrends.com

Retirement Plans Overwhelmingly Offering Roth 401(k) Options

The Plan Sponsor Council of America has reported that the amount of 401(k) plans that now also have a Roth savings option grew to 86% in 2020, an 11% growth over 2019 and far surpassing the 49% of plans that offered it 10 years ago, reports CNBC. Roth savings accounts...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

Five Common Questions To Ask Yourself About Tax-Deductible Expenses

CPA at Centaur Digital Corp, helping busy business owners decrease the amount of time and energy needed to manage their accounting system. Let’s start with a hypothetical scenario: Steve started a business three months ago providing personal training services online. Like many new business owners, Steve didn’t start with any accounting or tax knowledge and has had to pick it up on the fly. Last week, while discussing his tax compliance with his CPA, he asked what he can and can’t deduct. Instead of a clear response, Steve received a list of hundreds of possible business deductions, which he found vague and overwhelming.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Social Security Falling Short? 3 Ways to Shrink Your Retirement Costs

The average monthly Social Security benefit in 2022 is only $1,657. Many seniors can't live on Social Security alone. Cutting back on a few key expenses could help you salvage your retirement if your benefits aren't cutting it. There's a reason workers are warned to save diligently for retirement. Social...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Behind on Retirement Savings? 3 Strategies for 2022

You may feel that your nest egg isn't where you want it to be at this point. The good news is that you have plenty of opportunity to catch up on savings. You'll often hear that Social Security won't pay you enough money to live comfortably in retirement. And there's a lot of truth to that.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

What’s Your Retirement Number?

As anyone who uses a fitness app can attest, setting goals can be a valuable motivational tool. The allure of the couch is easier to resist if your Fitbit or Apple Watch informs you that you’re well short of your daily step or exercise target. Likewise, visualizing a retirement...
ECONOMY
thegazette.com

Break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle

Living “paycheck to paycheck” describes the condition of having wages comprise most, all or not quite enough money to cover your current expenses. You’ll often hear financial industry professionals, politicians, media analysts and others refer to such people as “the working poor,” attributing the state unemployment and income loss or inability to budget.
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

We’re 58, have $1.3 million saved and two homes, but ‘I would give myself a grade of B-’ for retirement planning

My wife and I are 58 years old. We have four grown children who are all on their own with good jobs. All of their undergrad college has been paid for. (One daughter has graduate school loans for her advanced degree that she is paying for.) We consider ourselves fortunate and own a house on a lake in Massachusetts along with a condo in Florida. In the early years of our marriage my wife stayed home with the kids. Retirement planning for both of us has been my responsibility. I would give myself a grade of B- with how I have done. We currently have $1.1 million in a 401(k), $150,000 in IRAs, $23,000 in an HSA, and $55,000 in an emergency fund. We each have a $250,000 life insurance policy with a long-term care rider in addition to a $400,000 term policy for me through work.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

If You're Not Saving in This Retirement Plan, You're Missing Out

You'll need money outside of Social Security to pay your bills in retirement. There's one savings plan in particular worth looking into. Retiring on Social Security alone is a pretty big mistake. The average monthly benefit these days amounts to $1,657 (that figure accounts for 2022's 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment). All told, that's just under $20,000 a year.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy