After a wild opening victory against Czechia, Team Canada will look to keep the momentum going against Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championships. The Canadians didn't get off to the start they wanted to and were trailing by two early on against the Czechs, but a historic performance by Owen Power and multi-point outings from Cole Perfetti and Mason McTavish helped propel Canada to a 6-3 victory. Power became the first defenseman in World Juniors history to score a hat trick for Team Canada in the tournament.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO