Kel Mitchell Discusses His Pastorship & 90-Day Devotional ‘Blessed Mode’ [Listen]





Kel Mitchell has made the world laugh on many occasions in the past as a comedian, and now he’s looking to spread a similar joy through the word of God in his new calling as a pastor.

We got the Nickelodeon all-star to join the Get Up! church for a brief chat about the origins of his pastorship and how it led him to publish a new devotional book titled Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith .

With Blessed Up , Kel sought out to create a guide for those that simply want to stay covered in prayer on a daily basis. He even credits Erica and the classic Mary Mary song “Go Get It” as a direct inspiration for a part in his book where he delivers the message, “go get them blessings!”

Listen to our interview with Kel Mitchell on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, where he also leads us in a closing devotional:

