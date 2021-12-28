NYE Live! returns to Power & Light District in Kansas City despite omicron variant threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Power & Light District is preparing for the return of one of its most anticipated parties of the year, NYE Live!

For more than 13 years, NYE Live! has been the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Kansas City and is also believed to be one of the biggest celebrations in the Midwest.

“It feels a lot better than not having it at all obviously, we are going into it with following the city mandates, and all the guidelines and doing what we can,” said Director of Entertainment and Production, Power and Light District, Jason Bradley. “You always have to keep what’s going on, and the realities of the current situation in the back of your head.”

It’s a sight and event unseen for two years and the first large scale event at the district since the Super Bowl watch party event in 2020.

“Looking at ticket sales, I think we might have potential to be out best one yet,” Bradley said.

For the first time ever, Walnut Street will also be closed off to the public and will have food trucks, additional restrooms, heaters and more outdoor space.

The event will also open their doors at 6 p.m. to avoid long lines and overcrowding.

Partygoers gain exclusive access to up to 10 bars and nightclubs, New Year’s themed party favors, confetti cannons, a 360-degree photo booth, champagne toasts and the city’s “Times Square” ball drop.

