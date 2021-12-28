ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Omicron variant continues to spread and infect children in Louisiana

By Anna McAllister
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AuFI_0dXBKKFY00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shocking new covid data from the Louisiana Department of Health is putting folks on high alert following Christmas weekend. According to LDH, covid hospitalizations have doubled in one week. The Omicron variant continues to surge in both adults and children.

“We’ve seen a massive increase in pediatric patients presenting with symptoms consistent with Covid-19, and the positivity rate is skyrocketing,” said Dr. Leron Finger with Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

Dr. Finger says in just the last seven to ten days he’s seen an upward trend of pediatric patients with covid symptoms in the emergency room.

“Interesting, about 20% of the patients presenting to our emergency room now with symptoms that are consistent are testing positive with Covid-19, and I anticipate that that number will increase,” said Dr. Finger.

With New Year’s Eve just days away, Dr. Finger is asking parents to take precautions now. He says the best way to do so is to get vaccinated.

“The best thing to surround our children in a cocoon of safety is once you’re eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Finger.

Deniz Ucar, a local parent, says she’s taking every precaution to keep her daughter and others safe.

“I’m very concerned and the first thing that I have done is to get my daughter vaccinated,” said Ucar.

Ucar’s 7-year-old daughter Eren says she was anxious to get the vaccine at first…

“When I got my first vaccine, I was really nervous but I found out it didn’t hurt,”

…but she says she’s glad she did.

“There was a little bit of wiggling, but overall it was really good,” said Eren.

Dr. Finger says the right now there are about ten pediatric patients in the hospital with covid, and one of  them is intensive care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 24

Can't argue facts
2d ago

How many have died? Hiw many hospitalized? Do we see articles telling us the increase in children getting head colds every year?

Reply
4
Kathleen Greer
2d ago

My granddaughter is a nurse at nursing home, she has nine patients with covid, they've all been vaccinated!

Reply(1)
4
Ronbo Jones
2d ago

Every time you cough y’all run to the doctor, no wonder y’all have no immunity

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Weather#Ldh#Ucar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy